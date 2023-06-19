Graduation 2023: Cissna Park

Graduating from Cissna Park High School this spring:

Mason Lynn Blanck

Gwendolyn Lucille Chatterton

Kahne Garrick Clauss

Jessica Lyn Duhoski

Carter Ford Ferguson

Gnoah James Frank

Yaritza Nayely Gomez-Martinez

Tricia Joy Karas

Ryan Harris King

Mikayla Jane Knake

Riley Jo Maul

Ethan Tyler Mepham

Samantha Grace Neukomm

Noah Mathew Phelan

Nicolette Kaylynn Reed

Georgia Jean Searcy

Brody Jakob Sluis

Justin Lathan Tillman

Anthony David Tomasek

Elizabeth Morgan Torbet

Addison Nicole Wachtor

Caitlyn Marie Waldbeser

Brett Samuel Walder

Landon Dean Young