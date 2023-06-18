Graduation 2023: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Graduating from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School this spring:

Noah Adkins

Colin Bane

Emily Barden

Seth Barnes

Zachary Barnes

Kale Bauer

Miranda Blanck

Kaden Borders

Daniel Brown

Ryan Brown

Marcus Cail

Alexis Cliff

Rylie Cline

Austin Corry

Kadence Crowley

McKenna Crowley

Jena Cseve

Autumn DeFosset

Ryan DeFries

Peyton Doman

Jasmine Durbin

Dakota Duvall

Martise Evans

Kellan Fanson

Emily Fehr

Jaden Franklin

Nicholas Giroux

Cecilia Goodin

Ty Harden

Halie Heinz

Orion Hillard-Borden

Karah Jones

Sarah Kamman

Autumn Keefe

Payton Kinnaird

Elizza Koester

Seth Kollross

Mason Kutemeier

Kyra Lockhart

Jermaine Mays

Matthew McCarty

Madison McCreary

Jillian Meece

Ryen Miller

Chase Minion

Skyler Morano

Korah Palumbo

Lane Phillips

Meibelyn Pineda Romero

Connor Ray

Arlett Rivas Osuna

Kallen Robertson

Joseph Santibanez

Syda Schlickman

Kyle Sellers

Kaitlyn Shackelford

Kaleigh Shepherd

Elsie Sizemore

Parker Snyder

Katherine Steidinger

Rylee Stephens

Reagan Tompkins

Emily Vaughn

Caden Walker

Logan Wilfong

Aubrey Williams

Gavin Williams

Kendyl Wright

Sophia Zheng