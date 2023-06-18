Graduation 2023: Monticello

Graduating from Monticello High School this spring:

Cameron Coyne Allender

Graeme Phillip Barnell

Addison Paige Bartlow

Sophia Cathlene Beery

Preston Scott Andrew Bettinger

Parker Ryan Bledsoe

Nathan Paul Boss

Olivia Jayne Brandon

Jonathan David Brown

Amber Marie Bruce

Mabry Elizabeth Bruhn

Jack J. Buckalew

Tylor Max Bundy

Lydia Marie Burger

Zoe Ann Burris

Wade Michael Carroll

Alaney Brianne Chipman

McKenzie Grace Chrestman

Logan Dwight Chupp

Garrett McDonald Clark

Aaron Kristopher Compton

Julian Isiah Copeland

Logan Thomas Courchaine

Benjamin Charles Cribbs

Logan Michael Daniels

Amanda Elyse Dasher

Lauren Josephine Dunnett

Arland Owen Dye

Torey Elizabeth Dyer

Jacob Paul Elston

Nolan Markus Fandel

Jenna Opal Kreibich Fligor

Sierra Zujeydy Freund

Payton Jane Fuller

Sammy Gao

Sarah Jane German

Slater Kile Friederich Goebel

Samantha Leighann Griffith

Brysin Garrett Hardin

Taylor Jeanette Herman

Hannah Marie Hissong

Grafton Louis Hoffmeister

Gus Frederick Jarvis

Thomas Riley Jones

Aidan Alexander Kay

KC Marie Kelley

Maxwell Joseph Kinder

Ian James King

Joshua Bradley Kolb

Rylee Blayne Kurth

Rebecca Anne Lake

Megan Delaney LeJeune

Jacob Albert Levitt

Samuel Barrett Lewis

Biniam Abraham Lienhart

Zavi Ali Machinchy

Haiden Benjamin Mast

Jacq Anne Maxey

Lucy Ann Maxwell

Blake Matthew McDuffie

Madison Deanne McMahel

Kathryn Jane Mesplay

Estella Louise Miller

Spencer Phillip Mitze

Alexander Xavier Murphy

Cohen Joseph Neighbors

Caleb Martin O’Linc

Ryan Christopher Olsen

Kyle James Peake

Kalea Nicole Pike

Harrison Asa Raney

Emily Anne Rauschenberger

Josie Ray Ridings

Isaiah Alexander Roberts

Kody Lee Roberts

William Schilling Ross

Addison Paige Schmidt

Alayna Diane Schultz

Reece Clennon Sheehan

Andrew Dean Sheppard

Emalee Grace Shinker

Sydney Grace Shubert

Logan Frederick Sikorski

Josie Eileen Smith

Liam Ryan Sokolowski

Katelynn Ann Stinson

Evan Matthew Stoddard

Emma Mae Stoerger

Sophia Helene Stoerger

Makenna Marie Stumpf

Rose Ellen Talbert

Ellie Grace Tanner

Quinn Ray Taylor

Jacob Lyle Trusner

Kaylee Marie Vlad

Caden James Waller

Sofia EllaLuann Weaver

Tyler William David Webb

Eriss Kathleen Weber

Jacob Henry Wenke

Tera Whittall

Benjamin Kile Williamson

Tucker Soren Williamson

Cailey Jo Wittig

Mickelson Joseph Wright

Tyler Winn Yohnka