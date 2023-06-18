Graduation 2023: Salt Fork

Graduating from Salt Fork High School this spring:

Tyler Paul Andres

Blake Aaron Barney

Nathan Robert Thomas Becraft

Gabriel Scott Benjamin

Breonna Nicole Blackburn

Sebastian Paul Burton

Haley Renae Busby

Karlie Lanae Cain

Michael Davis Canady

Bennett Ryan Cary

Rylie Jo Cheesman

Matthew John Clutter

Kendall Joy Cooley

MaKale Gene Crippin

Jackson Alexander Darnell

Ethan John Davis

Isaac Nathaniel Dean

Gage Christopher Depratt

Jacob Ryan Depratt

Jackson Stewart Dines

Rachael Ann Feinstein

Steven Rhiley Flak

Kailey Marie Frischkorn

Olivia Maureen Fritz

Landen Kyle Garrett

Brant Karter Hackman

Penelopie Kay Hardesty

Ariel Grace Hatcher

Blake Austin Hettmansberger

Cody Matthew Highfill

Kyle Wayne Hubbard

Hazelyn Mae Hunter

Kendyl Paige Hurt

Kemarion Marquese Ivy

Benjamin Thomas Jessup

Morgan Mikaela Karuzis

Joseph Brian Kedas

Jaret Joseph Kees

Nathan Allen Kirby

Tyler James Lewis

Rozlynn Marie Maring

Brayden James Maskel

Riley Elizabeth McCrae

Shelby Kay McGee

Ethan Ryne McLain

Blake Thomas Norton

Addison Faith O’Brien

Reef Anthony Pacot

Brianna Mona Latrice Phelps

Parker Nelson Pierceall

Hayden Bradley Prunkard

Russell James Reed

Sada Jolie Reese

Derrek Michael Richards

Franklin David Richardson

Ivy Jade Rodriguez

Rebecca Anne Rogers

Zackary Ryan Rose

Jolee Marie Sanford

Aubrey Christine Shonk

Gavyn Leslie Siefert

Brixton Anthony Smith

Brylie Page Smith

Cassidy Lynn Smith

Angela Ann Sorenson

Garrett Isaac Taylor

Cadence Olivia Thompson

Zane Kelly Trimmell

Nathen Scott Tucker

Jacey Louise VanLeer

Lindsie Iris Joy Wade

Trinity Abigail Waggoner

Brockton Conrad Wantland

Chevelle Amber-Lynn Zufall