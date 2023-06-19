Graduation 2023: Shiloh

Graduating from Shiloh High School this spring:

Kenzie Autumn Aue

Thaylee Rayanne Barry

Kacey Wayne Bell

Dillon Craig Bisby

Caleb Eli Brown

Justin Lee Bryant

Zoey Breanne Burton

Brenden Thomas Cash

Gaige Raydale Cox

Niya Grace Dillon

Levi James Eads

Tony Anthony Graham

Mallory Daneille Grice

Chloe Lynn Heffern

Izzy Rayne Hoth

Tyler Scott Hutchinson

Brandon Joseph Kollman

Angel Leeann Star Frances

Kollman-Elliott

Kelsey Ann Luth

Emma Gene Luth

Zacheriah Ray McLain

Blake Wayne Melton

John William Morris II

Karissa Renae Nield

Zoey Nichole Penrod

Brooklynn Marie Peters

Mollie Patricia Pollock

Logan Antonio Powell

Leo Jode Michael Roberts

Wyatt Thomas Parker Shaffer

Jacob Andrew Smith

Briton Levi Tischer

Kaylin Margaret Williams