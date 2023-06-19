Graduation 2023: St. Joseph-Ogden

Graduating from St. Joseph-Ogden High School this spring:

Alyssa Marie Acton

Madison Grace Adams

Canyon David Alwes

McGwire Nelson Atwood

Kaytlyn Elizabeth Baker

Olivia Nichole Baltzell

Anthony Allen Barron

Owen Zeda Birt

Ethan Jeffrey Blackburn

Cara Jeanne Blanchard

Kaylee Jean Brown

Taylor Emelyn Burch

Tyler Alan Burch

Maddux Marc Carter

Payton Michael Carter

Yamilka Maries Casanova

Ariana Raquel Chambers

Charles William Childers

Bryce Robert Collins

Madelynn Grace Cook

Morgan Elizabeth Cramer

Aiden Lynn Cromwell

Zachary Scott Dahman

Aleah Christine Dial

Abigail Grace Dow

Katie Marie Earley

Emily Jeanette Elsbernd

Susan Leah Finley

Spencer David Fitch

Grace Ann Flessner

Joselyn Brook Frerichs

Alex Mikel Funk

Jessica Faith Gadbury

Joseph Wilford Gherna

Brent Austin Golladay

Jackson Donald Greer

Kennedy Anne Greer

Kylie Elizabeth Greer

Andrew James Guelfi

Connor Michael Hale

Mikyla Lynn Haley

Hallie Brooklyn Harms

Bryson Isaiah Helfrich

Hayden Tyler Henkelman

Jay Arthur Hess

Maya Grace Hewkin

Mary Catherine Hinrichs

Taylor Marie Hug

Robbie Owen Huson

Jonas Robert Charles Hutcherson

Shayne Elizabeth Immke

Emily Ann Jeffries

Aliya Anne Jones

Peyton Nicole Jones

Cameran Marie Kelley

Jaderiana Naomee Kelley

Jacob Scott Kern

Hunter Adam Ketchum

Austin Dwane Kofoot

Ryan Allan Kuchenbrod

Aaron Reese Lane

Skyler Nichole Langley

Collin Ryan Livesay

Shane Austin Logan

Carter Charles Mabry

Haleigh Ranae Maddock

Alexander Brandon Marschke

Aidan Michael Patrick McCorkle

Katherine Rose McDermott

Kyle Garrett Meccoli

Teagan Noelle Miller

Aidan Nelson Moberg

Blake Alan Morgan

Courtney Paige Myren

Christopher Jacob Newman

Ava Lyn Northen

Katelynn Briann Oehmke

Madeline Marie Osterbur

William Robert Page

Allegra RJ Pearman

Ty Cary Pence

Adam Cole Price

Jack Aguirre Robertson

Robert Daniel Rowland

Emma Elizabeth Rydell

Peyton Matthew Sarver

Kirsten Renee Schaefer

Johanna Marie Schmitz

Jack Kevin Setterdahl

Isabel Marie Sexton

Katharine Annmaire Short

Paige Elizabeth Siegmund

Garrett Austin Siems

Sofiya Marie Siemsen

Zachery Tanner Smith

Trinity Niccole Blyss Tapia

Olivia Lynne Terven

Payton William Arthur Vander Logt

Charles Taylor Voorhees

Alayna Jo Wagle

Mallory Jo Wagner

Emma Michelle Ward

Margaret Mary Ward

Gracelyn Nicole Warns

Rebekah Janae Weinmann

Andrew James Wells

Payton Wayne Wendell

Lili Ann Wentzloff

Jackson Paul Wetzel

John Ryan Wright