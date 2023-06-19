Graduating from Sullivan High School this spring:
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Recent UI grad dies after attack at German tourist spot
- Legendary Chrisman coach passes away
- UPDATE: Rantoul village administrator resigns
- New bar in north Urbana features pool, cornhole
- 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee has 3 projects brewing in C-U, Danville
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: What to know about Jeremiah Fears before his visit
- Menards probably not building long-awaited Urbana store anytime soon
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois in the mix for 2023 guard Chris Johnson?
- Brad Underwood on Illini offseason: 'Incredible job of meeting our needs'
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers Class of 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew
Latest News
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition & App Help
News in your Inbox
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Recent UI grad dies after attack at German tourist spot
- Legendary Chrisman coach passes away
- UPDATE: Rantoul village administrator resigns
- New bar in north Urbana features pool, cornhole
- 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee has 3 projects brewing in C-U, Danville
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: What to know about Jeremiah Fears before his visit
- Menards probably not building long-awaited Urbana store anytime soon
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois in the mix for 2023 guard Chris Johnson?
- Brad Underwood on Illini offseason: 'Incredible job of meeting our needs'
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers Class of 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew