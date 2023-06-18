Graduation 2023: Tuscola

Graduating from Tuscola High School this spring:

Ethan Alexander Bialeschki

Christopher Phillip Boyd

Ella Kathryn Boyer

Hunter Chase Branca

Boston Kenneth Broady

Ashley Teresa Buck

Austin James Buck

Kaden Levi-Scott Carpenter

John Wesley Claxon

Nevaeh Isabella Grace Coad

Olivia Coll Rubio

Hailey Nicole Downs

Mikayla Jean Dunn

Martin Dutko

Spencer Eugene Elder

Alexis June Feeler

Shawn Mitchell Fintoski

Makenna Anne Fiscus

Addisyn Mae Fowler

Tristan Gabriel Gadomski

Eileen Garcia-Morales

Marley Elizabeth Good

Hailee Grace Groves

Mia Chrisette Hausmann

Cayden Lee-Riley Haynes

Makenzie Raeann Herschberger

Madison Elizabeth Higar

Marjorie Elizabeth Horath

Benjamin John Hornaday

Hayden James Hudson

Kaleb Landen Jeffers

Gracie Lane Johnson

Liriel Marie Jones

Mason Kyle Jones

Murielle Elyse Jones

Grant K. Kauffman

Jack Aiden Kelly

Alicia Lynn Keown

Gianna Lynn Laurie

Miranda Kate Long

Molly Rose Macaulay

Tyson Patrick Macaulay

John Paul McDonald

Claire Ruth Meyer

Cameron Stone Mills

Colton Scott Musgrave

Holden Tyler Orr

Zachary Alan Patterson

Anna Catherine Rauguth

Alan Gael Rebollo

Amelia Jo Reed

Brogan Marie Rennert

Jordan Miguel Sanchez

Dakota Thomas Scott

Reggan Jean Smith

Thomas Vincent Spillman

Brady Leo Urban

Mason Lee Veach

Natalie Marissa Veach

Neil Henry Walker

Isabelle Ryleigh Wilcox

Harley Alexis Woodard