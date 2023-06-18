Graduation 2023: Unity

Graduating from Unity High School this spring:

Alexander James Abrahamson

Rachel Nicole Aders

Logan Andrew Allen

Caleb Gallagher Amias

Emily Iona Anderlik

Emmalee Wynn Atkins

David Alan Baker Jr.

Calvin Richard Baxley

Kristopher Steven Benedict

Unity 2023 graduation outtake 7

Matthew Walker Brown

Mary Gianna Bryant

Anthony Francisco Buenrostro

Maria Grace Buffo

Domenic Owen Burch

Haley Jean Carrington

Anthony Thomas Chaney

Travis Taylor Chavira

Unity 2023 graduation outtake 5

Anna Theresa Clark

Brynn Ashley Clem

Jayden Marie Clem

Hayleigh Rose Clemmons

Annah Joy Cloin

Lauren Elizabeth Cooke

William Scott Cowan

Jared Alexander Cross

Jordan William Cross

Easton Richard Cunningham

Matea Marie Cunningham

Kayla Jane Daugherty

Joshua Bryan Davidson

Kayle Marie Deck

Bradey Mumma Duitsman

Hunter James Duncan

Unity 2023 graduation outtake 9

Roma Jean Ellis

Paige Kathleen Farney

Boden Douglas Franklin

Anastasia Marie Gallardo

Myles Douglas Good

Brandon Lee Goyne

Brendan Matthew Graven

Stephanie Brooke Griffin

Mason James Haas

Anna Zenore Hamilton

Haylen Nicole Handal

Lucas Lee Hart

Haidyn Alan Hendricks

Roger Edward Holben Jr.

Emily Jean Hollett

Chloe Ann McKenzy Jones

Katie Christina Jones

Sona Khasikyan

Kathryn Jennifer Kinney

Bobby Edward Christopher Kirkland

Asa Sampson Kuhns

Austin Ty Langendorf

Daniel Ellsworth Lewis

Tyler Stone Liffick Worrell

Madison Marilyn Rae Loftsgaard

Fenley Arlo Lopez

Andrew Elliott Manrique

Cole Henry Marheine

Eden Alena Markstahler

Jacob Evan Maxwell

Maddisen Marie McConaha

Jayci Rae McGraw

Maggie Jo Meharry

Camdin Joseph Mette

Jolie Kate Meyer

Ashlyn Marie Miller

Lauren Kathleen Miller

Lillian Mae Irene Montgomery

Dylan Ryan Moore

Gavin Daly Moore

Andrew Seth Mowrer

Kayla Marie Nelson

Nicholas Shay Nosler

Mason James Perry

Abigail Lynn Pieczynski

Ellen Caroline Ping

Julia Mae Ping

Cale Alexander Rawdin

Alexander Lynne Ray

Kiersten Lynn Reasor

Audrey Lynne Remole

Alivia Paige Renfroe

Sarah Elizabeth Rink

Kyus Lee Root

Unity 2023 graduation outtake 2

Reece Kathryn Sarver

Kaitlyn Michelle Schweighart

Tsihon Lindy Shotton

Zoey Alexis Sorensen

Annabelle Marie Steg

Raena Ann Stierwalt

Sophia Grace Stierwalt

Emma Kathleen Stratton

Dawson Michael Temples

Emmilia Louise Tiemann

Ava Rose Vasey

Eric George Vlahovich

Taylor Eugene Warfel

Peyton James Weckle

Natalie Ann Weller

Avery Anne White

Evan William White

Ian Russell White

Sabrina Nicole White

Caleb Edward Williams

Luke Isaac Williamson

Garrett Andrew Wingler

Kara Lee Grace Young