Graduation 2023: Villa Grove

Graduating from Villa Grove High School this spring:

Samuel Bender

Jesse Bessent

Connor Black

Carson Block

Emma Bratten-Noice

Emma Buesing

Jada Chandler

Maci Clodfelder

Garrett Dale

Robert Fancher

Logan Fitts

Maria Galarza

Jacob Giles

Samantha Hunt

William Jones

Brandon Kelly

Gavin Kiser

Allison Kneer

Dalton Logan

Madison Logan

Jacob Miller

Blake Morgan

Kyleigh Price

Morgan Quigley

Tylon Rose

Julius Salazar

Shaun Shreeves

Chantel Smith

Peyton Smith

Parker Stevens

Shaianne Teter

Mary Tumbleson

Breton Uptmor

Madolyn Walker

Alyhia Wilhelm

Kenneth Wilkey

Luke Zimmerman