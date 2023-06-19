Graduation 2023: Westville

Graduating from Westville High School this spring:

Kaleb Bays

Kailyn Blakeney

Alex Blue

Christopher Bott

Caleb Brasker

Houston Bryant

Caden Cheuvront

Ariel Clarkston

Colton Cox

Antonio Decorie

Sarah Dittmar

Molly Doggett

Troy Eads

Seven Ellis

Liberty Faber

Haylie George

Grayson Goble

Lydia Gondzur

Lily Gouty

Olivia Haas

Sydni Haas

Gage Hatcher

Landen Haurez

Gage Hazelbaker

Addie Heiser

Logan Hicks

Kelsie High

Isaiah Holmes

Caleb Howe

Alexis Johnson

Annjelus Johnson

Kyleigh Johnson

Ethan Kincade

Jamie King

Shay Lee

Kamden Maddox

Ceanna Maulden

Garyson McBride

Annabell McGehee

Ethan McMasters

Lilly Meeker

Taylor Miles

Elizabeth Miller

Riley Nicholson

Landen Nolan

Kayliegh O’Toole

Kendra Pasley

Kyla Payne

Dhezirae Pridemore

Jackson Priest

Kenneth Pyle

Tre Ramirez

Ethan Richards

Chloe Sanger

Harlee Saltsman

Luke Sapp

Morgan Saunders

Kaytlyn Scaggs

Samuel Sellers

Justin Slazas

Jonah Smith

Logan Sollars

Zachary Spence

David Stultz

Matthew Sullivan

Paige Sullivan

Rylie Terrell

Laraina Tomlinson

Wesley Treadway

Aniya Tyler

Alina Vargas

Aiden Vice

Nichole Walls

Hayden Weaver

Reese Weber

Ty Williamson

Faith Wylde

Nathaniel Zabelka