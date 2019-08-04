The Great Outdoors, Aug. 4, 2019
Kickapoo Rail Trail progressing
As contractors continue to work this summer on the first Vermilion County section of the Kickapoo Rail Trail through Oakwood, folks behind the scenes continue to raise money with two upcoming fundraisers. And in Champaign County, the next section of trail from St. Joseph to the east is currently being designed.
Jamie Pasquale, executive director of the Vermilion County Conservation District who’s helping spearhead the Vermilion County side of this project, said the section through Oakwood should be finished this year. It stretches from west of Oakwood, through town and nearly to Grays Siding Road, a side road east of Oakwood. Contracts to construct the next section of trail from Grays Siding to the Vermilion County Fairgrounds, which is near Kickapoo State Park, will be awarded this year and that work will begin next year. That part of the project will include the trestle over the Salt Fork River. The entire trail will eventually stretch 24.5 miles from Urbana to St. Joseph to Oakwood to Kickapoo State Park with hopes of other communities, like Danville, connecting to it in the future.
The first fundraising opportunity to support the KRT construction is Aug. 10, the “Cheeseburgers and Fun” event sponsored by the Vermilion County Conservation District at the Bunker Hill Historic Area at Kennekuk County Park, 22296 Henning Road, northwest of Danville. Admission is free for the entire family, but donations will be accepted, and the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will be hosting a cheeseburger cookout, beginning at 3 p.m., featuring a cheeseburger with chips and soda for $6. The money raised by that part of the event will go toward the KRT.
A variety of food and soft drinks will be available, as well from vendors beginning at noon, and at that same time begins a cruise-in that continues until 9 p.m., featuring cars, trucks and tractors — antique, classic, custom, rat rod and specialty. Entertainment begins with “Lady Luck” from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets from 7 to 9 p.m. The buildings at the Bunker Hill Historic area will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs, and although no alcohol is served at the event, coolers are permitted.
The second upcoming KRT fundraising opportunity is the 6th annual River to Rail Ride from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7, also at Kennekuk County Park. The bike riding event begins and ends at the park, and riders can choose a 32-mile, 50-mile or 62-mile loop. That event is being organized by the Friends of the Kickapoo Rail Trail, and all proceeds will benefit the trail project. You can register for the ride at signmeup.com or for more information on both events, find Friends of the Kickapoo Rail Trail Vermilion County on Facebook.
Black carp bounty
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is encouraging all fishing enthusiasts to report and turn in any invasive black carp they catch, and the IDNR offers a $100 bounty for each black carp harvested by commercial fishermen and all sport anglers/bow-fishers. The bounty is available to captures within Illinois and also the surrounding region, based on the need for biological information, which may include the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee.
The fish are valuable to scientists in providing information that may assist in management of this fish in the future. Most recently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported a black carp capture from the Ohio River near Evansville, Ind.
If you think you may have caught a black carp, call one of the phone numbers below during regular business hours or report it to your state natural resources agency. Fish should be held cold on ice (not alive) until turned in. Having cellphone photos from several angles that can be shared will assist in rapid identification. Illinois DNR: 217-785-8772; Southern Illinois University: 618-453-6089; U.S. Geological Survey: 573-876-1866.
Conservation World
With the Illinois State Fair right around the corner, Aug. 9-18, that means Conservation World is close to launching at the fairgrounds.
Conservation World is a 30-acre park on the state fair site in Springfield, and it’s filled with family activities including fishing instruction, archery ranges and expert information on habitat enhancement, state parks, wildlife, fish and forestry. Conservation World will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fair.