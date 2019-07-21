All about the wildlife
Six C-U residents from varied backgrounds who share a love for wildlife have formed a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization called the Wildlife Support Fund with one simple goal: Raise money for various projects, large or small, that benefit wildlife.
One of the local volunteers, Karen Koenig, a retired airline pilot, said all six people have been involved in various animal welfare causes for many years. She personally has volunteered with the local Humane Society and also Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, based in Louisville.
She said their group realized there are often organizations or projects that support wildlife that need financial support but don’t have the resources to raise funds. So about a year ago, they launched the Wildlife Support Fund that now has a board of directors, non-profit 501c3 status, a website and a Facebook page that details the projects they are raising funds to support, but also offers people the opportunity to donate in general or to a specific project. It’s also a place for those with a wildlife cause to tell their board about a project that needs fundraising help.
Currently, the group is raising funds for multiple projects that are described in detail at wildlifesupportfund.org. One of the projects is funding the purchase of enrichment items for the UI Wildlife Medical Clinic’s resident animals, which include an eagle, red-tailed hawk, American kestrel, opossum, Eastern box turtle, barred owl, blue-tongued skink and a ball python. A large-gift donor has funded construction of a new building to house all eight resident animals, and the Wildlife Support Fund is raising money to buy incidentals like a pond and bird perch to go inside the quarters.
Koenig said they are grateful for donations of any amount.
“Whether you donate $1,000 or 10 cents, my attitude is whatever you give, you didn’t have to do it,” said Koenig, explaining that their group tries to be clear on the website about what their chosen projects are, how the money will be spent and why the support is necessary.
“We want to show that we are credible,” Koenig said.
She said the website will soon include profiles of each of the local board members, so donors know to whom they are entrusting with their donations. It’s all-volunteer, she explained, so 100 percent of what they receive goes to the projects they support.
Blazing bass
Blazing hot weather that is. Milt Waltermire with the Champaign-Urbana Bass Club said “extremely hot” temperatures — and boat traffic — on Lake Sara near Effingham July 13-14 didn’t completely melt the field of anglers who still brought in fish in good numbers.
On the first day, Andrew Tempel “whipped the field,” hauling in five fish weighing 13 pounds, 7 ounces, and Waltermire took second with 9 pounds. Ray Dallas took third with 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Steve Pruiett finished fourth with 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Mark Loftis rounded out the top five with 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
On Day 2, Waltermire had another round of solid fishing, taking first place with 14 pounds, 4 ounces. Dallas also had a second-day top three finish, taking second with 13 pounds, 7 ounces. Mason McCann was third with 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Loftis posted a second top-five finish in fourth place with 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and Tim Hartman took fifth with 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
After last weekend’s outing, Hartman sits atop the leader board for the season with a total of 49 bass, weighing just over 92 pounds and 1,650 total points. And Tempel is within reach in second place with 1,603 total points. Rounding out the top five are Randy Keith with 1,249 points, Marc Sellers with 1,133 and Ray Dallas with 1,113.
Free fishing fun
Here’s a great opportunity to introduce kids to fishing — 9 to 11 a.m. July 27 at the Boathouse Peninsula, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 109 S. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet. The family-friendly event is free, and kids can win awards for the Most Fish, the Biggest Fish and the Good Sport Award. Basic fishing instruction is available for beginners, as well as easy-to-use cane poles with bait, but everyone is welcome to bring their own poles and bait. All fishing is catch-and-release and children 15 and younger must be supervised by an adult. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 217-896-2455 or e-mail to jwick@ccfpd.org.