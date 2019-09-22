Reeling in the repeat
If you need some bass fishing advice, seek out Champaign’s Glyn Marsh or Verne Mayberry in Vermilion County.
The two area fishermen both repeated this year as Anglers of the Year – posting the top cumulative scores over the course of their respective bass clubs’ regular tournaments that began in the spring and wrapped up last weekend.
But it wasn’t easy. Both were in tight races until the final weekend.
Marsh, a member of the Champaign County Bass Masters, was in a battle all year long with three other anglers, Cameron Cokley, Richard Lentz and Eric Cokley. It was back and forth until the last tournament when Marsh pulled it out on a very tough day of fishing, finding the bass and pushing his season total to 42.84 pounds.
And Mayberry also battled to the end with fellow Illini Bass Club members Mike Schull Jr. and Tom Hedenberg. Mayberry squeaked out Angler of the Year honors by just half a point (404 points) over Schull (403.5 points) and four points over Hedenberg (400 points). Mayberry did it by hauling in six fish last weekend, weighing 15.22 pounds, push him over the top.
Hedenberg and Mayberry shared the 2019 Big Bass of the Year honors, as they both caught a 5.54-pound bass during the course of the year.
Here are last weekend’s tourney results.
Champaign County Bass Masters: The club held its final regular season tournament at Lake Mattoon on Sunday with 21 competitors in 12 boats. On a tough fishing day, just two anglers brought the five-fish limit to the scales. A total of 20 fish were weighed, totaling 40.87 pounds. Richard Lentz hauled in the Big Bass weighing 4.91 pounds, garnering him first place in the tournament with a total weight of 11.40 pounds. Glyn Marsh took second with five fish weighing 8.78 pounds, and Steve Wilson snagged third place with one fish weighing 3.03 pounds. The club holds its two-day classic on Lake Kinkade Oct. 19-20.
Illini Bass Club: The club held its final regular outing on East Fork Lake in Olney -- the home of the white squirrels. In first place, were the duo of Brett Key with two fish weighing 4.40 pounds and Mayberry’s six bass weighing 15.22 pounds for a 19.62 pound total; in second were Randy Caudill with two fish (including the Big Bass, 5.29 pounds) weighing 8.77 pounds plus Steve Doggett’s single 2.31-pound fish totaling 11.07 pounds; and in third place, Mike Schull Jr., who fished solo and brought in four bass weighing 9.85 pounds. The club holds its two-day classic Oct. 12 at Mill Creek and Oct. 13 at Paris. The top 20 anglers who qualified will fish that event.
Busey Woods BioBlitz
More than a dozen years ago, the Urbana Park District hosted a BioBlitz that attracted around 800 people who helped with the effort to identify as many species as possible in a 24-hour time frame. More than 1,200 species were identified.
And now here’s an opportunity to be involved in another BioBlitz from 12 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday in Busey Woods – starting at Anita Purves Nature Center, 1505 N Broadway, Urbana. The goal is to add species to the Busey Woods list and compare species documented with those found in the summer of 2005. During the Busey Woods BioBlitz, scientists will be conducting free public programs for people to get up-close and hands-on with native species. Space is limited, so call 217-384-4062 to sign up in advance. Programs will begin at the toad statue in front of the nature center, on the west side of the parking lot, unless otherwise stated. You can also volunteer for the event in shifts of three hours each, starting at 10 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. To sign up, go to the invitation page on SignUp.com. Or call 217-384-4062 to sign up.
Fall trout season
The 2019 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season opens Oct. 19 at 57 ponds, lakes, and streams in the state.
The Illinois catchable trout program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps and through the Illinois Fish Management Fund. The IDNR has added one new site for Fall Trout Fishing in 2019 – Kaufman Lake in Champaign – maintaining the stocking of rainbow trout to 67,000 fish in the fall season. Rock Springs Pond in Decatur will be temporarily removed from stocking due to a maintenance project at that site.
No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from Oct. 1 until the fall trout season opens at 5 a.m. Oct. 19. Anyone attempting to take trout before then will be issued citations. All anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under
the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.
The sites in our area that will be open for trout fishing:
Champaign County: Kaufman Lake, Champaign Park District
Coles County: Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston
DeWitt County: Weldon Springs State Park Lake
Douglas County: Villa Grove West Lake
Shelby County: Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville
Vermilion County: Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area