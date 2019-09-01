The Great Outdoors, Sept. 1, 2019
Wild and Scenic Film Festival
For the third year, Prairie Rivers Network is bringing to Champaign-Urbana one of the largest lineups of environmental films — the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Playing at the Art Theater, 126 W. Church St., beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the festival will present nine short films about the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet.
Prairie Rivers Network Executive Director Elliot Brinkman will emcee the event that focuses on films, highlighting environmental challenges and the individuals working to protect the planet.
Jeff Kohmstedt with PRN said this is a national film festival organized by the South Yuba River Citizens League, a non-profit river conservation organization in California. Each year, films are submitted for selection by SYRCL, so there’s always a fresh look at environmental issues around the world, Kohmstedt said, emphasizing “the world.”
Like the first in the lineup, “Blue Heart,” about a river in the Balkans in Eastern Europe. It may be far from East Central Illinois, but like groups here, this film is about people there who are actively working to protect their river.
“So it’s really kind of a cool story,” he said.
There are more than nine films selected by SYRCL each year, but PRN has chosen nine to show here.
“It’s obviously going to be fun, but these films are going to be very impactful,” he said, mentioning another in the lineup, “Greenland Melts.”
It’s only a six-minute film, he said, but one graphic shows the result that melting ice there has had on a research facility there.
“You can see that about 12 feet of ice has disappeared,” he said. “It’s kind of a shocking image.”
The nine films featured are “Ashes to Ashes,” “Blue Carbon,” “Blue Heart,” “Downstream,” “Givers and Takers,” “Greenland Melts,” “March of the Newts,” “Our National Parks Belong to Everyone” and a PRN original short film, “Scream Pillow.”
For links to short descriptions of each film and ticket information, go to prairierivers.org/wsff.
Fall migration
Local birders have been reporting sightings of migrating birds in the area, including black and white warblers, American redstarts, blue gray gnatcatchers and flycatchers, all signaling that the fall migration season has begun. The Champaign County Audubon Society is offering weekly opportunities, for beginners or experienced birders, to join them each Sunday for bird walks during fall migration. The organization, which is celebrating its 75th year of birding, will start the weekly walks this morning, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Anita Purves Nature Center. And they will continue at the same time each Sunday through Oct. 27.
Birders meet in the parking lot at the nature center, 1505 N. Broadway, U, which opens early at 7:15 a.m. on bird walk Sundays for visitors and birders, and will offer binoculars for loan. And after the walk, you can enjoy coffee, light snacks and conversation at the center. The walks begin at the parking lot and head into either Crystal Lake Park or Busey Woods, which both host about 36 species of warblers every spring and large numbers of vireos, thrushes, orioles and tanagers.
Birding and a bonfire
Later this week, the Champaign County Audubon Society is hosting another event open to the public, an end-of-summer celebration, hike and bonfire from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Anita Purves Nature Center’s fire ring. The short hike will leave at 7:15 p.m. bound for the Busey Woods boardwalk trail to look for fall migrants and see how the woods change this time of year. The hike will be followed by snacks, including s’mores over the fire. Bring a lawn chair if you would like, but there’s bench seating around the fire ring. The event is free and open to all ages. No birding experience is required, and extra binoculars will be available.