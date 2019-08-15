Q: Mom packs apple and carrot sticks in kid’s lunchbox. Kid brings lunchbox home with apple and carrot sticks uneaten. How do you pack healthy school lunches for kids that are going to get eaten?
A: For starters, Christie Clinic dietician LAURA JACOB advises parents to keep trying on the fruits and veggies. One thing that may help is letting kids have some say in the choices by taking them grocery shopping with you and giving them the option to pick out a new fruit or vegetable, she said.
“If kids take part in some of the preparation and limited decision making, I think that makes a big difference,” Jacob said.
Lunch should provide one-third or more of a child’s nutrition for the day, and it’s a good opportunity to get in the essential things kids need to eat — fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and low-fat dairy, she said.
Common lunchbox mistakes are including unhealthy convenience foods, salty snacks, sugary beverages and desserts, according to Jacob. One better option is a sandwich on whole-grain bread or pita with lower-sodium lunch meat. Try including hummus and/or avocado on the sandwich.
Parents can also think about the next day’s school lunch while making dinner the evening before. An extra cooked chicken breast, for example, can be quickly chopped and turned into chicken salad to stuff into a pita, she said.
Homemade soup can be heated and packed in a thermos for lunch, but avoid packing canned soups, which tend to be very salty, Jacob said.
More possibilities: Yogurt, hummus with carrot and celery sticks, whole grain crackers, cheddar cheese cubes and easy-to-peel tangerines. Hard-boiled eggs are also a good option, but be sure to peel them for your kids, she said.
Pack lunches in insulated sacks with an ice block. Or freeze a bottle of water that can keep foods cold and thaw in time for lunch to drink, Jacob said.
“Lunch is really important because the school day is really long and having a healthy lunch gives them enough energy to get through the day,” Jacob said. “It supports learning, and they know that kids who eat a healthy lunch do better in school and kids who have more fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy do better in school and have lower rates of obesity.”
People tend to think kids can eat whatever they want, Jacob said, and she’s seeing ample evidence that’s not true in kids with diabetes, prediabetes, fatty liver and high cholesterol.
To learn more, parents are invited to sign up for a free “lunch and learn” session Jacobs is hosting from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Christie Clinic (1801 W. Windsor Road, C). She plans to include some simple recipes. Sign up by Sunday at christieclinic.com/specialties/dietitian.