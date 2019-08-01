Q: How does the SilverSneakers program work for seniors?
A: SilverSneakers is a program for adults 65 and older that provides free access to exercise at certain fitness facilities.
It’s not available to all seniors, because not everyone is covered under a Medicare Advantage or Medicare supplement plan that provides SilverSneakers as a supplemental benefit for their members — though some health plans do provide their own version of this kind of benefit.
Access is another factor, because not all fitness facilities choose to contract with SilverSneakers.
SilverSneakers is a business of the publicly-traded, Tennessee-based Tivity Health, which is also the parent company of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.
Original Medicare — parts A and B — doesn’t cover SilverSneakers, or, for that matter, other gym memberships and fitness programs.
SilverSneakers says it provides membership at a network of more than 15,000 participating locations across the country. It lists 18 of them in Champaign-Urbana, Rantoul, Savoy and St. Joseph.
One location that doesn’t participate is the Stephens Family YMCA.
The organization’s CEO Jeff Scott said he wasn’t around when the decision was made for this YMCA not to participate in SilverSneakers.
However, he said, the position of many YMCAs is that it’s not a great business decision.
“Reimbursement rates are not super great,” he said.
Not only that, he said, there are other options for people through their health plans, and older adults are encouraged to contact their health plans to see what’s provided.
One such home-grown fitness benefit option is Health Alliance Medical Plans’ Be Fit, which is available through the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.
Those plan members can choose whatever fitness facility they want to use, pay the membership fees up front and be reimbursed by Health Alliance monthly for their costs, up to $360 a year, according to Jennifer Marquardt, Health Alliance’s director of customer solutions.
Health Alliance used to contract with SilverSneakers but discontinued that several years ago in favor of the more flexible program it now has, she said.
SilverSneakers is a great program for people who live near fitness facilities that accept it, Marquardt said. But there were many Health Alliance members in certain communities who lacked access to contracted facilities where they could use that benefit.
Be Fit “gives the member the flexibility to choose the location, so they’re not restricted to a network of gyms that are contracted,” she said.
Mettler Center, Champaign, accepts SilverSneakers — plus Health Alliance’s Be Fit and more than a half-dozen other fitness benefit programs through various Medicare Advantage plans, according to its Director of Wellness Joy Sheehan.
About 700 seniors come to Mettler Center to use their SilverSneakers benefit, though only about half of them are active users, she said.
Mettler Center contracts with SilverSneakers because it’s important to keep older adults exercising and to provide a vital social connection that going to a fitness center can provide, according to Sheehan.
Reimbursement is limited, though, she said. SilverSneakers will pay Mettler Center $2.50 per visit up to 10 visits a month per person, regardless of how many times a month SilverSneakers members come to the center. That limits the maximum reimbursement per SilverSneakers member to $25 a month per member, which is about half of what Mettler charges for memberships.
Terry Townsend, a University of Illinois retiree, said he uses SilverSneakers benefits through his UnitedHealthcare plan. But he’s run into a different issue with this program. He wants to include water exercise and it’s difficult to find pools in the area that accept SilverSneakers, he said.
The reasons for that may vary.
The Urbana Park District, for example, doesn’t accept SilverSneakers.
“The SilverSneakers program requires at least 10 pieces of exercise equipment to qualify for the program,” said district spokesman Mark Schultz. “We have zero.”