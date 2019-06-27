Q: Are some nursing homes considered to be better than others for temporary short-term stays — for example, after you’re discharged from a hospital but aren’t yet able to take care of yourself at home?
A: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services added new ratings on its Nursing Home Compare website in April that differentiate between the quality of care for short-term and long-term stays.
It takes a few clicks to find this information.
You can start by entering a city or ZIP code in the area where you plan to seek nursing home care, and that search will bring up a list of facilities in the area and their overall star ratings, which range from one to five, with five being the best.
Then select the facility you’re interested in or up to three facilities at a time to compare.
From there, select “quality of resident care” to find separate star ratings for the quality of short-stay and long-stay resident care.
Short-term stays are defined under Medicare as stays of 100 days or less in a nursing home or stays for residents covered under the Medicare Part A skilled nursing facility benefit.
Short-term stays include those for patients recovering from surgery or in need of care after a hospital discharge until they’re able to go home.
Under both short-term and long-term stay sections, you’ll find data for various measures that made up the overall ratings.
For example, some of the measures used for the short-term care rating include the percentages of short-term stay residents who were re-hospitalized after they left the nursing home and of short-term stay residents who had an outpatient emergency department visit. You can also see percentages of those short-term stay residents who had new or worsened bedsores, those who fell one or more times and suffered a major injury and those who improved in their agility to move around on their own.
There are also comparisons in all these categories to state and national averages.
The site is pretty easy to navigate.
I compared, for example, two Urbana nursing homes and one in Danville.
There’s a big difference in the overall star ratings for University Rehab Center (the former Champaign County Nursing Home) and Clark-Lindsey Village — one star for University Rehab and four stars for Clark-Lindsey — but they were both ranked average (three stars) for their quality of short-term resident stays.
The five-star Hawthorne Inn of Danville was also ranked five stars for its quality of short-term stays.