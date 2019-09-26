Q: What are the fastest-growing occupations in health care?
A: A dozen of the 20 fastest-growing occupations in the U.S. over the next decade are health care jobs.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected health care occupations will grow by 14 percent from 2018 to 2028, and together will add about 1.9 million new jobs.
Here are the 12 health care jobs listed on the government’s fast-growing occupations list, plus two things to know about each one — the projected growth rate through 2028 and the median annual salary last year:
Home health aides: 37 percent growth rate, $24,200 median salary.
Personal care aides: 36 percent, $24,020.
Occupational therapy assistants: 33 percent, $60,220.
Physician assistants: 31 percent, $108,610.
Nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists and nurse midwives: 28 percent, $107,030.
Speech-language pathologists: 27 percent, $77,510.
Physical therapist assistants; 27 percent, $58,040.
Genetic counselors: 27 percent, $80,370.
Post-secondary health specialties teachers: 23 percent, $97,370.
Phlebotomists: 23 percent, $34,480.
Physical therapist aides: 23 percent, $26,240.
Medical assistants: 23 percent, $33,610.
Christie Clinic Human Resources Director BRENDA COGDILL said that clinic’s greatest staffing need almost consistently is for nurses and medical assistants.
Medical assistants check the patients’ vital signs, take their medical history, ask about what brought them in for an appointment that day and otherwise get all the information needed, “so when the provider comes in, everything is ready,” Cogdill said.
Medical assistant jobs can vary from specialty to specialty. In some departments, they may help with procedures, she said.
Christie Clinic is also always recruiting to fill advanced practice positions, but it has a higher volume need for medical assistants, Cogdill said.