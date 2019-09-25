While it may not be widely known yet, a junior state-level education official is walking the halls of Urbana High School.
Most of his teachers and peers know him as THEO JOHNSON.
The 16-year-old junior is one of 21 students from across the state who are serving on the Illinois State Board of Education’s 2019-20 Student Advisory Council.
The council, which includes 11 new and 10 returning members, will provide the state board — which includes Champaign’s Jane Quinlan — with diverse perspectives on education issues as it sets policy for public and private pre-K-12 schools throughout the year.
Shortly after returning from his first council session and ISBE meeting in Springfield, Johnson sat down with staff writer Noelle McGee to talk about his new gig and how other students can get involved in the process.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’ve lived in Urbana for 10 years. My mom, Penny Agallianos, volunteers (as an attorney) with The Immigration Project in Champaign, and my dad, Eric Johnson, is a law professor at the University of Illinois. I have a sister, Zoe Johnson, who’s an eighth-grader at Urbana Middle School.
At UHS, I’m in the Habitat for Humanity Club and have been involved in a few builds. I was in the theater program my freshmen and sophomore years and participated in two productions — “Blithe Spirit” and “She Kills Monsters.”
I also help teach the Future City program at Urbana Middle School, where kids learn about engineering and urban planning ... and design and build a model livable city that solves a particular crisis. This year, the focus is on clean water.
Where do you want to go to college, and what career do you plan to pursue?
I’m interested in teaching maybe high school history or elementary school. I like working with younger kids and people, in general, and getting them interested in new subjects. I’ll probably apply to the UI and some other schools.
How did you hear about the state board’s Student Advisory Council, and why were you interested in serving?
I heard about it from a parent of a friend. Last year, some other students and I were trying to set up a student advisory council for the Urbana school board, and we’re still working on that.
The school board and administration were trying to introduce restorative-justice and racial-equality practices, which I support. But the way they were implemented was causing some turmoil. It just got me interested in how things work ... and looking at ways they’ve been implemented more effectively in other parts of the state ... that maybe we could try here.
And just personally, I’m really interested in how politics work and how you make change, so I saw this as a good opportunity.
What did you do at your first council meeting in Springfield last Tuesday and Wednesday?
What’s cool is it’s a student-led process, and we got to decide on what to focus on. The first evening, we brainstormed ideas that were most pressing to us ... and decided to form three groups to look at student equity, student safety and student success.
My group will look at student success, which will cover the teacher shortage, special education, social emotional learning and other topics. It’s a broad area, but our focus throughout will be how do we ensure that students coming to school want to be there and feel it’s important to their lives versus something they have to do and isn’t helpful to them.
How will you involve your peers in the process?
I was really impressed that a lot of it is about finding out the opinions of everyone in your school. So, I’m going to be sending out surveys, hopefully next week, to get an idea of how people feel about the issues I’m focusing on, starting with social emotional learning.
It’s a really great approach. The students on the council aren’t just representing themselves but their whole school. Of course, every school can’t be there. But they did a good job of choosing diverse schools from around the state, so there will be good representation.
Would you encourage other students to apply or get involved?
Definitely. It’s a great opportunity to be involved in the educational policy process. We also have something called Student Voices, where we reach out and collaborate with people who applied but didn’t get on to get their ideas. I think that’s the point.
The public education system is supposed be the great equalizer of society. I think the state board of education board members and administrators are doing a really great job in trying to make the education system as democratic as possible, as equitable as possible and as friendly as possible, and they are trying to get as many different perspectives as possible.
When you’re not busy with school or your council duties, how do you spend your time?
I enjoy reading, hiking, swimming, playing soccer and writing. Over the summer, I had a job moving boxes and sorting files for a law firm. It was sort of a boring job, but the people I worked for were very nice. It was a good experience.