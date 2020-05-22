There’s nothing quite like a global pandemic to trigger a reset in the human spirit.This is different than tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist attacks, wars, wildfires in someone else’s corner of the world.
This is all our world affected at the same time, so much so that even the always-glass-half-full people are struggling.
But you needn’t look far to see people serving others in ways that inspire hope.
Here are a few examples, gleaned from everyday life, the headlines, social media, television and radio news, listed randomly, of folks making contributions in ways both small and large to help the cause, some while risking their own health.They are 911 telecommunicators trying to find out if callers are sick before sending help to them so the helpers can take special care.They are police dealing with suicidal folks, drug users who have overdosed, house burglars, shooters, shoplifters, feuding lovers, drivers who have wrecked cars.
They are firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians using all the training they have to save people and property.
They are correctional officers keeping watch over the accused and those paying debts to society.
They are the television and radio engineers keeping stations operational so the public can be informed and entertained.
They are reporters and editors working long hours to bring the public the latest news.
She’s the newspaper photographer who runs all over town daily taking poignant pictures to inform and inspire, who then goes home and sews masks — newspaper-themed — for co-workers.Oh, the ubiquitous mask makers. They are in a class all to themselves. Who knew that portable Singer taking up space in the hall closet could be used for such good? Thanks to the moms and home economics teachers who passed on those skills and to the tireless, generous seamstresses and tailors in homes and businesses using them for a higher purpose.How about students and teachers at universities and colleges using 3-D printers in ways previously unimagined to make high-tech masks to protect front-line medical workers?
There are engineering and medical students whipping up life-supportive ventilators for air-starved patients out of a handful of parts.
There are laboratory researchers working at breakneck speeds on a COVID-19 vaccine.
There are laboratory people running the tests for coronaviruses that inform public policy.
At clinics and hospitals, there are countless doctors, nurses, orderlies, pharmacists, temperature takers, janitors, cooks and social workers caring for the ill and acting as their substitute family.
There are nursing home and retirement village staffers who love and care for the residents like their own parents and grandparents.
There are live-in workers at homes for the developmentally disabled who have agreed to stay as long as necessary without relief to try to keep life normal for their challenged charges.
There’s the home-health nurse who vacuumed a patient’s apartment because her housekeepers were considered non-essential.Think of the garbage collectors who have to touch everyone else’s mystery castoffs.How about the U.S. mail carriers and the myriad delivery people bringing food and items to our homes so we don’t have to leave them.
Most of us would be cut off from the outside world but for the information technology workers at every school, business and governmental agency keeping the computer systems running.
Teachers, from preschool pros to college professors, are finding ways to make learning accessible, relevant and sometimes fun for every last one of their students. And those teachers’ bosses are finding answers to questions that have never been asked.
Let’s hear it for the students, especially the non-complainers for whom the word bored does not exist, who do their homework, stay engaged with their teachers and offer to help others who aren’t catching on.
And let’s rally around their parents, hunkered down at home working remotely, if possible, while helping their children with online learning, keeping the clothes clean and food on the table, a big ask in some households.
How about a shoutout to the parents of a high school senior who put on a prom in the driveway to make up for that missed milestone.
Think of the new mothers and dads who have to figure out infants on their own without a hand from their socially distant mothers and dads.There’s a special place in heaven for:The person at the grocery or big box stores who wipes the carts, the shelf stockers, the milk, bread and beer delivery people and all their truck-driving cohorts who get product to the stores, the checkout clerks, the baggers, and the managers dealing with supply chain logistics.
Clerks who work solo at convenience stores, doing everything from making pizza to stocking cigarettes to cleaning the bathrooms.
Customers who wear masks and keep their distance without being asked.
The meat plant processors.
Farmers putting seed in the ground at a loss or keeping their hogs, chickens and cattle longer than they planned.
Restaurant owners staying open on a prayer, keeping employees paid, then donating meals to medical workers and finding time to help out at the food bank.
Customers buying restaurant meals for themselves and to donate to others.
The drive-thru restaurant employee who smiles rather than cringes while taking your money.Priests, ministers, rabbis, imans, trying to spiritually lift absentee congregations electronically while worrying if there is enough money to pay the power bill for their place of worship.The soup kitchen and church folks who prepare and distribute meals and groceries daily to the less fortunate.
The operators of shelters for those without permanent addresses.
The church communities donating protective equipment to hospitals, meals for men’s and women’s shelters, school supplies for children, and devotional gift baskets for teen moms.
The gym and yoga studio operators offering online exercise to help anxious patrons stay healthy at home.
Experts on public health who answer COVID questions to the best of their ability.
The drive-by parade organizers and participants trying to make someone else happy.
The funeral home directors figuring out how to offer comfort in the absence of mourners who can gather.
Lawyers offering their services for free to child support payers who need help while laid off.
Bus drivers who are giving rides for free and sanitizing buses frequently.
Election judges who show up.
Entertainers singing in the streets or online to help lift spirits.
Neighbors sharing food, lingering while on a walk to talk to the person who lives alone.
Whether someone has labeled you essential or not, a tip of the hat, a round of applause, a simple but heartfelt thank you.
Mary Schenk has been at The News-Gazette since 1983. Along with husband Nate and daughter Natalie, she has remained steadfast in her approach to both work and family.