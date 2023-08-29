With Mike White’s Rose Bowl Illini headed back to campus for a 40-year reunion on Saturday, we’re collecting stories from fans who enjoyed the ride in ‘83. Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com with yours.
Who was there when Illinois beat Michigan on Oct. 29, 1983?
As part of our continuing series on memorable moments from that magical season, photojournalist Michael Smeltzer checks in with his view from the southwest light tower at Memorial Stadium.
That there was time left on the clock — and many Wolverines yet to reach their lockeroom in the northwest corner — didn't stop thousands of Illinois fans from rushing the field and ripping down the goalpost.
At the time, Smeltzer was teaching at Eastern Illinois and working for the UI's Athletic Association.
"I was on the field for most of the game making photos for Tab Bennett at sports information, but I also had a remote-controlled camera set up in the southwest light tower," he said. "When there was an exciting play in the south end zone I would trigger the tower camera from the field. I changed the roll of film at halftime, and after Illinois scored the go-ahead touchdown, I headed up to the light tower to cover the possible after-game celebration in person."
Like many home games that seasons, fans went berserk.
"It truly was a fun season," he said. "I also shot the Rose Bowl, which was less fun, but still an experience."
As interesting as the on-field bedlam? How Memorial Stadium and Campustown looked in '83.
"The skyline has changed just a little in 40 years," Smeltzer said.