The veteran I admire the most: St. Malachy edition
They take their Veterans Day seriously at Rantoul’s St. Malachy School, where 38 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders told us about the military member they admire the most.
Says ERYKAH BALTIMORE: “The person I chose to write about for Veterans Day is my uncle, Brandon Higgins (above), who served in the United States Navy from 2001-09. He said he learned ‘computer-based technology and troubleshooting.’
"He also said he doesn’t regret going to the Navy and it was one of the best decisions of his life.”
Says JOEL McCALLISTER: "I admire my grandpa, who had served in the Vietnam War, the most, because of his characteristics as a father to my dad. He was a stern, strict father to his children because he wanted them to behave and respect everyone that they have met or will meet in their lives.
"He was also a great husband to my grandma because he treated her with the respect she deserves and with great love for her."
Says AUBREYANA THOMPSON: "I don’t personally know any veterans, but it doesn’t change how important they are. They fight for our country and some of them come out with disabilities or have mental/health issues after fighting for our country.
"The least we could do is appreciate them and tell them how much we thank them for the service they have done."
Says GEORGIA MILLER-CHEEK: "The veteran I admire is my uncle. He isn’t (in the military) any more — he retired — but he served for a long time."
Says JOSSELYN ROSALES: "My dad hes a very hard worker and he is a very tough guy. He went through a lot when in the military and he didn't like it."
Says JOSHUA JAMES: “I admire my grandpa, who served in the Navy working on planes. He is nice, hardworking and can still do things at 94 years old.”
Says ELIJAH HUDSPATH: “My grandpa, Arthur Hughes Jr., was very kind and nice. He was really good at chess. Grandpa was also in the Navy for 10 years.”
Says JAXSON WAHL: “My grandpa was in the Vietnam War during the Cold War. He served in the Army. I admire him because he is very brave and he makes buzzing pancakes.”
Says TIFFANY SANCHEZ: "In my opinion, I think that veterans are really important because they do a lot for us. They serve our community and help people out. Also, I think that they are special because some people wouldn't want to be a veteran because they could die."
Says BIONCA WALTON: “I admire my grandpapa because he was brave. He inspired me, because he made my cousin want to be in the military. My grandpapa made me and my cousin stronger.”
Says JULIETTE EVANS: “My favorite veteran is my papa, Geoffery Sinclair. He is a prior Navy and Coast Guard.
"He is someone that takes care of what needs to be done and is a very great person that helps out where he can.”
Says AIDEN WOODCOCK: "I admire my friends grandpa because he treats me good. He makes really good pancakes. He is super nice."
Says RILEY GRICE: "For my veteran, I picked my dad. He did computers for the Army. But he is retired and he does other things for a living."
Says KHLOEE McMORRIS: "My favorite veteran is my grandpa, Carl Johnson. I admire him so much because he fought for our freedom. He is an amazing person and regrets nothing because he knows he has done something amazing for our freedom."
Says KATIE NETTLES: "What I admire most about my Grandpa Chuck is that he wasn’t afraid to fight for our country. He is very nice and I love going to his house and looking at all the photos of when he was at war. I love him very much and love talking about what he did."
Says MAYA ROBINSON: "My parents' friend, Derick, was a very nice guy and kind to everyone. Sadly, a few years ago, he died and we miss him a lot. We still hang out with his wife and she never had a few children and they miss him too."
Says EVELYNN GRAHAM: “The veteran that I admire the most is my great grandpa. He served in World War II and is turning 101 on November 10th.
"I admire him because he gave up years of his life to serve his country and provide more freedom for his family and country.”
Says TUCKER FOX: "My grandpa was in the Air Force. He’s a very loyal, brave and hard-working man."
Says ALICE GRICE: "My cousin was in the military; his name is Jake. I admire him because he was always looking for a way to help other people. He was also always so caring and wanted to serve this country."
Says JULIAN TORRES: "I admire my uncle because he serves our country. I also admire him because he grows plants."
Says JIMENA VALLES-ALVAREZ: "What I admire most about veterans is that they have risked their lives for the country, are very brave and strong."
Says EVAN WEITEKAMP: "The veteran I admire is loyal, trusting, understanding. He is smart and hard-working and takes his job seriously."
Says NOAH WOLFE: "The veteran I admire the most is my Grandpa Donnie. He was a surgeon in the Korean War. He was also on the 38th parallel."
Says KAYLIN BELL: “I admire my great grandpa Arthur, who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a loving person, loved to read newspapers, always loved his family members.”
Says JOZELYNN OSLER: "I admire veterans because they saved us citizens from many fights. Without them, we would not have what we have today."
Says SOPHIA PAPAMETRO: "I admire vets because they have spent many many years for us. They also have risked their lives for our own."
Says OCTAVIA THOMPSON: "Veterans remember even when it’s over. Even if something doesnt look very hard, it's still serving. Everything is at least something."
Says CHASE ANDERSON: "I admire veterans because they give their lives to the Army. They serve for the government and try to get everything done. Veterans are brave because they go to war and fight."
Says JAELYNN FOSTER: "My grandfather served in the Navy. He was brave for doing that. I would not be brave if I were him, I would probably die first."
Says PAIGE KESLER: “My father, Jesse Kesler, was in the medical field. He was great, and still is great, at what he does. I’m glad he’s my dad. I’m also very thankful for him and all other veterans.”
Says MATTHEW STRATER: “What I admire most about my grandfather is that he is loving but stern. Loving because he loves his grandchildren with all of his heart and stern because nothing gets past him.”
Says LIAM HUDSPATH: "What I admire about my great grandpa, George Hudspath, is that he has the best stories. He is a good person in my life. He was in World War I and II and he almost got smashed under a tank."
Says DAMIAN SALINAS: "My great great grandpa is really old. He is a great veteran."
Says ADDYSON SHERRICK: "I picked my great Grandpa Roy. I picked him because he cared and loved his family so much. He was a very nice guy and we miss him very much."
Says CANNON TSCHOSIK: "A veteran I admire a lot is my grandpa, because I knew he worked very hard for the family. Another reason my grandpa is my favorite veteran is because he helps me or teaches me a lot of things that will help me in the future."
Says KEVIN AGUILAR: "Veterans protect us from wars and bad people in war. They suffer in the war but sometimes don't want to stop. They risk their lives to protect us."
Says KEYZJANTE EVANS: "I admire veterans because they save us from war. They give up their life for us."
Says HAYLEE GREEN: "I don’t know any specific veterans, but qualities I admire about them is their bravery. I also admire what they sacrifice to serve their country."