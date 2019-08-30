URBANA — Thirty years in the Urbana school district will come to a close today for Don Owen, though not in the way he had ever imagined.
He’ll walk out of Urbana High School having resigned as an in-school-suspension teacher, the position he accepted after the school board voted to demote the former superintendent earlier this summer.
The end comes after a tumultuous past two years for both Owen and the district: In March 2018, he spearheaded the acceleration of the district’s restorative-justice rollout by announcing there would be no more “deans” at the middle and high school.
Public and internal backlash against the midyear announcement was fierce.
Principals at both schools resigned and left for other districts — the middle school’s Scott Woods for Rantoul’s Eater Junior High and Urbana High’s Matt Stark for Brown (Ind.) County High. District teachers left en masse, as well.
The 2018-19 school year proved challenging, as staff and students adjusted to a new discipline system rolled out hastily over the summer.
Eventually, board members, who voted in November to put Owen on leave, announced they would demote him and two assistant superintendents for failing to slow down the acceleration, ignoring board directives, misspending state money and creating autocratic work environments.
After a national search, members in May selected Unit 4’s Jennifer Ivory-Tatum as Urbana’s next leader.
While the Urbana district turns a new chapter, Owen reflected upon his career, recent events and the future in an interview with News-Gazette Media.
I started in the district as ... “a site coordinator at Wiley Elementary School’s After School Childcare Program. I stayed in Urbana for a variety of reasons. Probably the most important was the students and families. Urbana is truly a micro-urban community, and its biggest strength is its diversity.
“When my wife, Meg DeLand-Owen, and I moved to Urbana-Champaign in 1989, we were welcomed by an Urbana family who I met in college. Dr. Mobin Shorish was a professor of education, an Afghani immigrant, and one of the most interesting people we have ever met. He told us that this community (Urbana) traps people, and once we live here, we would never leave.
“We still joke about that comment.”
Looking back, the biggest highlight for me ... “is the connections I still have with students and parents I have worked with over the past 30 years. Some are friends of my own children, some are students Meg has worked with, and some are students I taught at Urbana Middle School.
“Almost weekly, I still meet or interact with former students who are doing amazing things, raising families and continuing to inspire me to be a better person.”
I’m particularly proud of ... “the work we accomplished as a district in terms of providing a safe and welcoming learning environment, where all students — regardless of race, language, immigration status, gender, sexual orientation, religion or socioeconomic status — were welcomed, challenged, supported and treated with dignity and respect. That takes a collective effort, and that is one reason I stayed in Urbana.
“The majority of the people I taught with, led with and learned with truly believed in the ideals of equity, excellence and engagement for all students. In any organization, but especially an educational institution, the work of continuous improvement is never finished.
“I was excited about several concepts we were working on over the last several years, including the competency-based pilot from ISBE, the new state law about accelerating students, and of course, the work we were doing to keep students in school rather than excluded, marginalized or pushed out. We had made great strides, but we have a long way to go.”
One of the things that made (the decision to resign) most difficult was ... “coming to the realization that the beliefs and philosophies that we have always associated with Urbana School District 116 were not the reality for our students, families and sometimes employees, who were not white or who didn’t speak English. I was disappointed that the data around student discipline wasn’t more of an alarm for our board of education than it was for our administrators, teachers, students and families who were most impacted.
“In the first five years of my time as superintendent, there were 24 expulsion hearings, and all of those students were either black or Latinx. Last school year, the year I was put on administrative leave, there were 18 expulsion hearings, and all of those students were black. That is not the direction we should be heading (in). We as a community have to look at our own systems and practices, rather than punish students and families.”
I was disappointed ... “that the narrative around everything that happened last year was all about our restructuring of the discipline system. From my perspective, people were so angry about one decision and the related communication, implementation and hiring, that rather than focusing on how to support our students, the adults expected things to go wrong, and it became a self-fulfilling prophecy.
“Unfortunately, the individuals who were most negatively impacted by the entire situation were students who were already at a disadvantage.”
Next up, one of my current projects with Lead for Equity and Engagement ... “is working with the Champaign Urbana Area Project as a part-time interim director, while the board takes time to search for a new director.
“I first got involved with CUAP last December when I attended a Violence Interrupter and Restorative Practice training hosted by CUAP and the Community Coalition. We have spent much of the summer as an organization attending healing-solutions trainings together and rebuilding the website, as well as writing grants and networking with other agencies that support youth and families.
“Lead for Equity and Engagement LLC is also partnering with a number of other consultants and trainers in the region to provide professional development and training for schools, companies and agencies about a variety of topics. While any change is challenging, I am optimistic and energized by the support I continue to receive from people in the Urbana-Champaign area.”