URBANA — A Savoy man charged with stealing from a computer company has been given a chance to escape prosecution.
Under a rarely used section of the criminal code, Bowang Zhou, 25, recently agreed to make restitution to Dell Technologies of $7,267 and perform 30 hours of public service in exchange for a promise that if he does those things, he will no longer be prosecuted for theft by deception.
Zhou was charged in late May, along with a roommate, Raymond Du, 33, for that crime.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said the pair allegedly bought more than $10,000 worth of gaming monitors, then asked for replacements after telling the company that the delivered monitors were damaged. They sent doctored photos of the purportedly damaged packaging to the company to bolster their case.
Once they received the replacement monitors, they failed to return the others, the report said.
In a late May search of their apartment in the 1800 block of Village Parkway, deputies found about 20 monitors that the company believed had been fraudulently obtained.
Zhou’s attorney, Evan Bruno, explained to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that his client was not admitting guilt and that once he can prove he has made restitution and completed the public service, the charges will be dismissed.
Du is supposed to be back in court Sept. 13.