URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted stealing from a woman’s Champaign apartment has been sentenced to two years of probation and 60 days in jail.
In return for Johnathan Williams’ guilty plea to felony theft Friday, a more serious charge of residential burglary was dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson.
Williams, 34, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street admitted that on Oct. 9, he stole several pairs of Air Jordan shoes, jewelry and a PlayStation 4 that belonged to a woman living in the 200 block of Kenwood Road in Champaign.
The woman returned to her apartment that day to find a hole sawed in the floor of her bathroom that led to the vacant apartment below. Her apartment was ransacked and the shoes, jewelry and gaming equipment were gone.
Champaign police were led to Williams when unusual purchases were made later through the woman’s PlayStation.
Larson said Williams had prior convictions for theft, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances out of Cook County. He also had a misdemeanor retail theft conviction.
Judge Roger Webber allowed Williams to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence July 19.