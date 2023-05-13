CHAMPAIGN — If you helped yourself to a wagon, a weed cutter, a yard cart, garden tools, a bag of seed and a bag of dirt from Jane Fairbanks’ front yard Thursday, she’s making this appeal:
“Please bring back my stuff,” she said Friday.
The 79-year-old Fairbanks of the 2600 block of West John Street in Champaign said she’d been out working in her yard Thursday, and left her tools and other work items out in the front yard near the mailbox when she went indoors for awhile at 3:30 p.m.
“Somebody could have just gone by and said, ‘that’s free stuff,’” she said.
She left the items outside when she went indoors for a break because they’re heavy, she said.
“It takes so much energy to move all those things,” she said.
Fairbanks said her wagon, cart and other items were likely removed between 6 and 6:30 p.m., because she could see them still out in the yard from inside her home earlier.
With more weeding to do, she said Friday, she was planning to go out and work with a fork and scissors.
Fairbanks, who retired at 75 from a house painting business with her now late husband, said she lives on her Social Security checks, and she can’t afford to replace what was taken.
“I don’t have money,” she said. “I don’t even get my hair done or my nails done or anything. The money is for food and paying bills.”