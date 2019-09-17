URBANA — Restoring the edge of the lake at Crystal Lake Park, improving trails throughout the city, putting in place new outdoor art pieces created by local residents and possibly extending the Kickapoo Rail Trail to downtown are just a few of the proposals in the Urbana Park District’s new five-year strategic plan.
Staffers have been working on the document since January 2018, and the district’s board of directors signed off on the 22-page document at its monthly meeting.
Derek Liebert, superintendent of planning and operations for the park district, said the vision and goals between now and 2024.
It was done in conjunction with input from Urbana residents, Park Planner Kara Dudek noted.
“We had nearly a thousand different public-input opportunities where people shared their thoughts,” Dudek said. “People answered questionnaires, participated in focus groups and jotted down their answers to questions about the park district on a whiteboard.”
“And we don’t anticipate any tax increases to pay for these projects,” Liebert added. “We are not looking at a referendum. We believe we can do this by using the existing revenue stream and working with our foundation, donors and grants.
Liebert said the park board identified four major themes for the next five years:
— “You Belong Here,” which Liebert said is the message the park district wants to extend to people of all ages and interests.
— Health and wellness.
— Placemaking, which represents the district’s desire to create “accessible, vibrant and engaging spaces” to inspire people to promote recreation.
— Trails and connectivity.
One of the highest-profile projects outlined in the plan is the revitalization of Crystal Lake.
Suggestions include restoring the lake edge and improving its habitat, reducing so-called “nuisance” aquatic plants such as watermeal and duckweed, and managing the lake’s Canada goose population, a longstanding issue.
The district is also looking at making the road through Crystal Lake Park one way for vehicle traffic and two way for bike and pedestrian traffic.
Trail improvements are another prominent theme in the plan.
Supporters call for creating at least one new “soft” (not paved) trail. The district would also like to improve restrooms and drinking fountains along trails.
The plan also calls for art-filled spaces in the parks.
Many of those who offered feedback called for making use of both professional artists and neighborhood artists to create outdoor pieces.
“This could include a sculpture, mural, unique bench or other ideas,” Dudek said. “One of our goals is to include some kind of an art piece in each of our parks.”
The document also suggests creating a variety of activities to encourage more people to make use of Urbana parks during the winter months and calls for the revitalization of Blair Park.
There is support for a new playground, teen-centered components, improving the restrooms, adding Wi-Fi and completing a loop path around Blair.
Also prominently mentioned in the plan: studying the extension of the Kickapoo Rail Trail to downtown Urbana.
Many supporters said they would like the district to study promoting a regional trail system by connecting the downtown area with the rail trail.