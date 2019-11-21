There's a definite 'Buz' around Monticello's new gym
MONTICELLO — The first job Arthur “Buz” Sievers held with the Monticello school district in 1966 was not glamorous.
“I spent the entire summer painting chain link fences,” he said.
Fast forward 53 years and he is now the repository of knowledge for the school district, having worked with every superintendent of the consolidated era that began in 1948.
In his honor, the newest gym in the district will be named after him. Construction on the Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center is expected to be complete by the start of the 2020-21 school year. It will seat about 1,500 people, more than doubling the capacity of Miller Gym, the current home of the high school basketball teams.
“It’s a tremendous honor. It’s something I didn’t seek. It’s not something I need or want. I’m fully satisfied with just doing the job every day and going home and feeling like I’ve helped,” said Sievers. “They chose to do this and it’s a great honor for me.”
