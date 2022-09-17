URBANA — Service providers for immigrants in Champaign County got a $250,000 funding boost from county government this year to help with two high-priority needs.
The money is coming from some of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the potential for the same amount to be granted in the following year, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
The funding has gone to the New American Welcome Center to subgrant to local organizations serving immigrants and to be used for language access and mental health services, she said.
For this funding grant, and a willingness to listen to the needs of immigrants, the county board will be presented with a community impact award today by the C-U Immigration Forum at the annual Welcome Awards ceremony in Urbana.
Ricardo Diaz of the C-U Immigration Forum recalled coming to the county board with others involved in local immigrant services and being invited back to make a presentation.
That included presentations from the New American Welcome Center, the Pixan Konob’ Q’anjob’al Interpreters Collective, the Refugee Center, the Urbana school district’s parent liaison for Spanish-speaking families and Immigration Services of Champaign-Urbana — along with immigrants who came to speak first-hand of the needs of immigrant groups in Champaign County, according to the C-U immigration Forum.
They spoke for hours, Diaz said, and the board invited the speakers to make requests based on highest priorities.
“They listened to us. They called us out. They said this is a good proposal,” he recalled.
The county board members “really took the time to listen to a lot of different communities and how to respond,” said New American Welcome Center Director Gloria Yen.
Specifically, a high-priority need being funded is training interpreters to communicate with the many Guatamalan refugees who speak Q’anjob’al, Diaz said.
Some come with “horrible stories” and need to be interviewed and heard, he said.
Funding for mental health services is intended to help the refugees who have come to this area with trauma, and mental health providers need to be trained to work with interpreters, Diaz said.
“Anyone who even has a potential to legalize themselves under asylum law needs to be able to say why they can’t go back,” Diaz said.
County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said he’ll be attending today’s ceremony.
“We have thousands of immigrants in the community, and they’re some of the most vulnerable members of our society,” he said.