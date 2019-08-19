Listen to this article

MAHOMET — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the person responsible for a burglary to a home under construction in Mahomet.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, officers responded to the 800 block of Cole Lane, where an unidentified person had entered a house sometime since the day before and removed numerous items.

Among the stolen items were approximately 1,500 feet of copper wire, copper pipe and a water heater.

If you have any information about this break-in, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.

News-Gazette

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).