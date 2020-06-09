Today marks the third anniversary of the brutal death of Yingying Zhang, a University of Illinois visiting scholar from China.
Just a few weeks after fulfilling her dream of studying abroad, the visiting scholar was kidnapped and killed June 9, 2017, at the age of 26.
Her parents, Ronggao Zhang and Lifeng Ye, “are still in great pain (from) losing their daughter,” their attorney, Zhidong Wang, said Monday.
He said they “appreciate that people are still remembering this lovely girl, bright scholar and the great hope of her parents.”
Her parents arrived in Champaign three years ago to search for their daughter, and again a year ago for the trial of Ms. Zhang’s killer, Brendt Christensen, who was sentenced to life in prison.
“When Yingying’s father first came here — I think they arrived on June 15, 2017 — the desire was to find Yingying and take her home,” Wang said. “That has always been their desire and hope, but they achieved nothing closer than three years ago, so that’s the biggest disappointment for Yingying’s parents.”
Here are a few questions and answers updating aspects of the case:
Are there any plans to search for Ms. Zhang’s remains in the Vermilion County landfill?
While Christensen told his attorneys that he placed Ms. Zhang’s remains in separate garbage bags that would have been taken to the landfill, it was determined that a search of the landfill would be complicated, expensive and potentially fruitless, especially if Christensen was lying.
“No one is actively pursuing that plan,” Wang said.
FBI spokesman Brad Ware said that while the case is closed from the bureau’s standpoint, and most of the agents on the case have new positions in different offices, the agency would still pursue any new information it receives.
“If somebody had a tip, we’d certainly go check it out,” he said.
In a statement issued Monday to The News-Gazette, Sharon Paul, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District, said: “On this date that marks three years since the cruel and unconscionable murder of Yingying Zhang, her killer is locked away in federal prison serving a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
“There are no new revelations or updates at this time related to the search for Ms. Zhang’s remains.”
How much has been raised for Yingying’s Fund?
After last year’s trial, Ms. Zhang’s parents set up a fund through the University of Illinois Foundation to help international students and their families in times of crisis.
With funds raised through a GoFundMe campaign, Ms. Zhang’s family provided the lead $30,000 gift to Yingying’s Fund. As of Monday, more than 560 people have donated an additional $36,257 to the fund.
Where is Christensen?
Sentenced to life in prison after the jury was unable to agree on a death sentence, the former UI graduate student is now in a high-security Florida prison — the United States Penitentiary, Coleman II, located about an hour west of Orlando.
After Christensen was sentenced last summer, he was sent to the Livingston County Jail. He remained there until mid-October, when he was moved to the Oklahoma City federal transfer center.
In December, he was moved again, to the McCreary high-security penitentiary in southeastern Kentucky.
He was there for only a few months before being transferred for unknown reasons to the prison in Florida.
“We do not discuss the reasons for a specific inmate’s transfer,” federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said.
What’s the status of Ms. Zhang’s family’s lawsuit against the UI’s social workers?
The parties are waiting for a ruling on the UI’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was refiled in state court after it was dismissed in federal court.
The lawsuit accuses the two social workers of negligence and argues they should have done more when they met with Christensen three months before he murdered Ms. Zhang and told them about his fascination with serial killers.
In the federal case, U.S. Judge Colin Bruce ruled in December that Ms. Zhang’s death “was simply too remote a consequence” for the social workers to be held liable under federal law, but he declined to rule on the state claims.