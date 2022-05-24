RANTOUL — A Rantoul home was struck by fire Tuesday morning for the third time this year — this time destroying the structure at 1601 Gleason Drive.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said his department was called at 3:19 a.m., and the single-story frame home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
“It is suspected arson,” Waters said. “The state fire marshal was on the scene within the hour of getting the call. I called him right away.”
Rantoul police records show the house had also hit by fire March 2 and April 21.
“The first one we weren’t sure” if it was arson, Waters said. “The second we definitely were sure. Now we’re suspecting all three were” arsons.
No one had been living in the house since the first fire.
The blaze also caused damage to a neighboring house, which had also caught fire in one of the earlier fires, but damage this time was not as significant, Waters said.
“We’ve done this three times in a row,” Waters said. “Everybody knew exactly what to do and where the hydrants were.”
Gifford and Thomasboro fire departments responded via mutual aid. Fifteen Rantoul firefighters, five from Gifford and three from Thomasboro responded. No injuries were reported.
They cleared the scene about 6:30 p.m.