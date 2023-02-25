URBANA — A third person believed involved in the theft of several guns, coins and other valuables from an Urbana storage facility is now in police custody.
Landon Hinkle, 34, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated possession of stolen guns, a Class X felony, theft of property valued at more than $100,000, and burglary. He was arrested Tuesday.
Arrested and charged earlier this month were Taylar Lahne, 29, and Justin Beckett, 31, who were living with Hinkle in a house in the 3600 block of Anthony Drive in Urbana.
The charges against the trio stem from a theft that allegedly occurred Dec. 9 from a unit at StorQuest, 1710 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
An Urbana police report said a detective found surveillance video from that day that showed Hinkle and Lahne arriving in Hinkle’s truck and removing storage totes from the unit.
The owner of the property told police in early January that among the stolen items were 14 guns, jewelry, gold coins and clothing worth more than $100,000.
Police tracked many of the stolen coins to a Champaign coin collector, who reported that Hinkle had sold about $33,000 worth of coins to her in multiple transactions.
Hinkle and Lahne both knew the man whose property was in the storage unit, and police learned that Lahne had helped the victim move it in there. Other items taken from the unit were recovered from a second pawn shop in Champaign.
In a Feb. 9 search of the East Anthony Drive home, found drugs, stolen guns and some of the stolen coins.
On Tuesday, Hinkle showed police a hiding spot in a barn on the property where two more of the stolen guns had been stashed. As a convicted felon, Hinkle is not allowed to possess weapons.
Lahne was earlier charged with theft over $100,000 for allegedly stealing the man’s gold coins; possession of a stolen gun for having one of the stolen guns; and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Beckett was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for two different guns police linked to him, and possession of less than 15 grams of Ecstasy.
They are due back in court March 14.
Hinkle is being held in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and was told to return to court March 22.
His prior convictions include burglary, theft, and obstructing justice. He has pending criminal cases for possession of methamphetamine and violation of an order of protection.