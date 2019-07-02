DANVILLE — A third man is in custody in connection with the April 24 fatal shooting of a Danville man at the Fair Oaks public housing complex.
Commander Josh Webb said members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Tavares A. Mitchell in the Chicago area on Monday afternoon.
Mitchell was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery and mob action in connection to the shooting of Roosevelt Anderson Jr.
Webb said Mitchell is currently being held in the Cook County Jail and is awaiting extradition. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Shortly before 1:45 p.m. April 24, police were called to the 900 block of Redden Court for a report of a man with a gunshot wound lying in the road. They located Mr. Anderson, who had been shot in the head, and rushed him to the hospital.
Mr. Anderson died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana the next afternoon.
Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from an argument between several men.
On the evening of the shooting, police arrested 21-year-old Denzel R. Aldridge, a parolee, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and a parole warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Aldridge’s charges were upgraded to five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after Mr. Anderson died.
At his arraignment hearing, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said police obtained video surveillance from the Danville Housing Authority’s security cameras, which shows Aldridge brandishing a gun and then firing it at the victim. It also showed two other men struggling with the victim.
In mid-May, 26-year-old Percy L. Freeman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in Mr. Anderson’s death.
Both Aldridge and Freeman are being held at the Vermilion County Jail on a $5 million bond. Freeman’s jury trial is set for Aug. 19, and Aldridge’s pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 21.
Police are still investigating the homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.