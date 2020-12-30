RANTOUL — The third candidate to file for mayor of Rantoul in the April 6 election said he is seeking the post in part because “a lot of people feel like they’re not being heard, not being addressed.”
Kevin Williams, 47, who lives on the east side, said people are “having the same complaints over and over again.” He said some issues haven’t been addressed for several years.
“They haven’t been getting satisfaction at some point,” Williams said. “That’s why they went to the six districts instead of the at large because they want more representation, because they want a change. I want to be that change.”
Voters in 2018 approved a resolution asking if they would like to change from voting for village board candidates on an at-large basis to a districting system to ensure greater representation. Proponents of the change said south Rantoul is underrepresented because majority of trustees reside north of U.S. 136. Williams is running against incumbent Chuck Smith, seeking his third term, and Gary Wilson, a member of the village board.
“I want to give the village another choice,” Williams said. “It feels like Groundhog’s Day out here. A lot of people I’m talking to would like to see change, but you can’t get change if you keep doing the same thing over and over again.”
Williams was born in Indiana before moving to Champaign. He has spent the last 20 years in Rantoul.
He said “affordable living” brought him to Rantoul.
“I was fortunate enough to buy a house a couple years ago,” he said. “It looks like I’m here for a while. I would like to see a lot more owners instead of renters. I think it makes a big difference. Right now I feel like the village treats us as only tenants and consumers. I want us to be stakeholders and investors in the community.”
Williams said many people feel like there is a language barrier between village officials and the general public — not a foreign language barrier but a problem of village officials speaking in governmentese many times rather than the way other people talk.
He said he has begun getting more involved in the community the past four to five years. To communicate with the general public, he said, “You need someone who can go in there, see what’s going on and come back and translate.”
“We talk about actual problems with people — water cooler talk. When you get inside the government, it’s different procedures,” Williams said. “A lot of times I’ve sat there, and after the meeting I have to go back and research the words and what does it mean.”
Williams said he believes the mayor should be a stronger advocate for the community’s schools.
“That’s where it starts. That’s your future. If it’s failing, then you’re failing as a whole town.
“I think it takes a whole village to fix the schools. We can’t separate ourselves. We can’t push the problem off on the school board.”
He said village officials want new businesses and residents to move into Rantoul, but it’s difficult when the school system is failing.
“It’s one of the biggest things people look at ... safety and the school system,” he said.
Williams said there was miscommunication between the village and Rantoul City Schools and Rantoul Township High School when the village did not renew its Tax Increment Financing District 1.
Because RCS and Rantoul Township High School officials thought the TIF district wouldn’t come off the tax rolls until the following year, it meant they did not levy for additional money. RCS and RTHS lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax money that they will not be able to levy for in years to come as well.
School officials said in the past, the county clerk’s office would let them know when such issues were going to arise and they could levy accordingly. County Clerk Aaron Ammons said they were falsely putting the blame on him, and the fault lies with the school districts.
Tax increment financing is a method used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects to stimulate private investment within a blighted area that has been designated to be in need of economic revitalization.
An employee of the University of Illinois facilities and services division, Williams is an assistant basketball coach at Rantoul Township High School.
He is also a peer mentor for First Followers, a non-profit organization out of Champaign County. He is a single father.
He has also coached a basketball traveling team the last four years, The First Level Underdogs.
“I love working with kids,” he said.
“I’m just here to make a difference. I’m a guy who likes to complain, but I know you can’t complain without coming back with solutions as well.”
He said he would like to hear people’s complaints and address issues.
“I feel like that’s the only way to attract other people. You’ve got to clean your house before you invite guests.”