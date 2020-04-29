‘This is a hell of a thing’
URBANA — A random home invasion in Urbana on Tuesday night has left a teenage intruder hospitalized in critical condition and two of his companions jailed.
“It’s pretty stunning as far as these things go. Talk about every home owner’s worst nightmare,” said Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor.
From what police learned in the first few hours after the bold and violent event, it appears the house was a random choice on the part of three teens intent on robbing someone.
Acting in self-defense, the resident victim got the 15-year-old, who charged into his house armed with a rifle, into a chokehold that left the teen unconscious and on a ventilator, Smysor said.
That teen from Champaign is known to police and is currently on probation for aggravated battery for using a stun gun on his own cousin, the female teen who was also involved Tuesday night, according to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
The crime began shortly after 7 p.m. when the 16-year-old female knocked on the door of a house in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue, not far from the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, and asked to use the resident’s phone.
He told her no and began to shut the door, Smysor said.
“The door gets kicked open by the 15-year-old male who displays a gun,” Smysor said.
Smysor said the resident, a 25-year-old man who rents from the owner and was alone, told him later that at some point in the struggle, he was sprayed with pepper spray.
Rietz said the teen girl sprayed it.
“It got both the resident and the 15-year-old,” Smysor said of the tear-inducing burning substance. “That provided the resident an opportunity to spring into action because the 15-year-old was distracted.”
During the wrestling, the rifle was knocked away from the teen as the resident got him into the chokehold.
“He applies the chokehold until the 15-year-old quits fighting, essentially when he goes unconscious,” Smysor said.
“The gun we recovered from the house was a real firearm. It didn’t have any ammunition in it.”
Neighbor alerted
During the struggle near the front door, the resident thought one of the windows got kicked, which triggered a security alarm.
“The neighbor heard the alarm, came out and saw him struggling in the doorway and heard him calling for help,” Smysor said. “The neighbor ran back in, called 911 and came back over to assist.”
Smysor said by that time, the resident had the teen’s arms behind him and a knee in his back but the youth was not moving.
Police arrived and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the passed-out teen, who was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Accomplices gone
The 16-year-old female who had knocked on the door and a 13-year-old boy who was with her had taken off by the time police arrived at 7:17 p.m., just two minutes after receiving the 911 call. Both of them had been in the house during the struggle between the resident and their friend, surveillance video showed.
Smysor said a patrol sergeant called him as soon as they found the teen unconscious. Within about 30 to 40 minutes of the original call, police had the 13-year-old boy in custody.
Because of the resident’s cooperation in the investigation, police had seen home security video that showed the 13-year-old boy, also from Champaign, holding something in his hand that might have been a gun.
When police questioned him, he said that he was carrying a silver BB gun but police never found it.
“We do not know what kind of a gun the 13-year-old had,” Smysor said.
Rietz charged that youth Wednesday in a juvenile delinquency petition with home invasion and residential burglary.
Judge Tom Difanis ordered that he remain locked up in the Juvenile Detention Center until another court hearing May 11. He had no prior adjudications, Rietz said.
If convicted, he faces 15 to 30 years in prison but cannot be held in a juvenile prison beyond his 21st birthday.
Female arrested
Also Wednesday, Difanis issued a warrant for the arrest of the teen-age girl who Rietz also charged with home invasion and residential burglary. Urbana police picked her up at her home in northwest Champaign within minutes of the warrant being issued. She is expected to be in court today.
Rietz said the girl has her own pending aggravated battery case and in October was the victim of her now critical cousin, who zapped her with a stun gun in the parking lot of a store on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
Smysor said the resident was treated at the hospital for bumps and exposure to the pepper spray.
“I interviewed him at the hospital and he was able to provide a statement. He was as cool as someone could be in a situation like this. He was able to provide me with the information I needed. He did all right,” Smysor said.
Smysor said the resident’s willingness to give them access to the home security video allowed them to quickly verify what happened and find the 13-year-old boy, who told officers the teenage girl took off with the BB gun.
Rietz said the resident acted appropriately in defense of himself and his home.
She has not filed any charges yet on the youth who is hospitalized. Smysor said that teen’s mother was not aware of his whereabouts Tuesday night.
Rietz said besides the aggravated battery conviction for which he is currently on probation, he also had three prior adjudications for retail theft.
The mother of the boy who was in court Wednesday was at the detention center with him as Difanis read him the charges and the possible penalties.
Younger defendants
Meanwhile, Smysor and other players in the court system are reeling from the boldness and the tragic consequences of the alleged crime.
“This is a hell of a thing, to decide you’re going to walk to somebody’s house, kick the door in and decide you are going to rob them. It’s not good,” he said.
Smysor and his fellow detectives are still working on reports from a fatal shooting April 11 that left a 15-year-old boy dead in east Urbana and a 16-year-old jailed for his murder.
“From a gut feeling, coming off a murder a couple weeks ago with teenagers to this (and) to other instances, it does feel as though the people involved in these types of incidents are getting younger and that’s sad,” he said.
