URBANA — Thomas Paine Elementary, will be the venue for a Garden Night and Recycling Fair set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Students in the “Green Team” at the school, 1401 James Cherry Drive, U, will give visitors a tour of the Thomas Paine Sensory Garden, which people can experience using all five senses.
The garden started from the shared vision of two Thomas Paine parents, Jaimee Gleisner and Jamie Minnaert. Their idea: to create an outdoor classroom focused on engaging the senses and growing food.
A combination of PTA funds, donated materials, grants and money from community partners helped create the garden, which is ready to be shown off after three years.
Also at Tuesday’s event, members of the school’s Student Recycling Club will teach guests about ways to keep the planet and oceans clean.
Organically grown and fresh-picked vegetables will also be available for sampling, and there will be information about ways families can support their child’s reading and math at home with meal planning and cooking.