The 'Green Team' at Thomas Paine Elementary School — from left, Damia Hughes, Abigail Coppess, Sophia Sheyko-Frailey, Sydney Goeddel, Serenity James, Hailey Heath, Alana Santiago, Braxtyn Harris, Kariah Smith, Grace Tshimankinda and Kevin Gilbert — will give a tour of the school's sensory garden during a Garden Night and Recycling Fair set for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.