THOMASBORO - Authorities are looking for two men who robbed a Thomasboro businesswoman early Friday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said police were called to Jody’s Barbershop, 612 N. Commercial St., about 5:20 a.m.
The woman working reported that two men came in and demanded cash. One inferred he had a gun although she never saw one, Apperson said.
The pair made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Apperson said the shop is open early to accommodate customers who work at the grain elevator.
The victim described the first robber as white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a stocky build, 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black stocking cap, black hooded sweatshirt
with the hood up, a dark-colored neck gator pulled up near his eyes, and dark-colored gloves.
His companion was also white, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with an average build and was 20 to 30. He was wearing dark clothing and his face was completely covered except for his eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213.