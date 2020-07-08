URBANA - U.S. Marshals arrested a Thomasboro man Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging he raped a woman in June.
A warrant had been issued Monday for Mark R. Frandle, 34, after he was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and one of aggravated domestic battery.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set bond on the warrant at $250,000 after hearing that the acts allegedly happened at a time while Frandle is on parole for domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction from 2016 involving a different woman.
Frandle was paroled in 2017 after serving one year of a three-year sentence.
According to Thomasboro police reports, the woman reported that she went to bed on June 27 and woke to Frandle sexually assaulting her. She said she tried to push him away but was unable and that he allegedly pushed her face into a wall as he continued the sex assault.
She also told police that on another date in June, Frandle allegedly put her in a chokehold, causing her to pass out and that when she woke, he was sexually assaulting her.
The four-count information alleged those acts on two different days in June as well as one in mid-March in which he allegedly choked her.
The woman told police that Frandle has a history of physically and mentally abusing her, including checking her phone to see who she talked with and texted or taking the phone from her; threatening that he could seriously hurt her; and calling her names.
If convicted on all counts, Frandle faces between 10 and 37 years in prison.
Court records show he has other convictions dating to 2005 for criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint and driving under the influence.