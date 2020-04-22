A Thomasboro woman died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle car crash, according to the Champaign County coroner.
Shelli A. Hansens, 51, was found in her car in the ravine of a bridge under construction on County Road 900 East in Condit Township, near Dewey, Coroner Duane Northrup said.
"Ms. Hansens was reportedly discovered unresponsive in her vehicle by construction workers when they arrived at work this morning," Northrup said.
His office was called at 6:28 a.m. this morning, and Northrup said she was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 a.m.
The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.