Threat that led to cancellation of classes at Georgetown-Ridge Farm made by out-of-state juvenile, police say
GEORGETOWN — An out-of-state juvenile was responsible for a social media threat that led to the cancellation of classes Monday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, authorities said.
Police were made aware aware of the threat around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and determined "the social media post of the threat, that was seen and shared, was made using a false profile," Georgetown Police Chief Whitney Renaker said.
The post "falsely depicted a student at Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD4 making racially threatening comments," Renaker said. "The persons whom created and were involved in this threat have been identified. Due to all subjects involved being juvenile’s, no further information will be released."
Renaker said the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney for possible charges.
It's not the first time Georgetown police investigated a threat made against a local school, only to discover it originated elsewhere.
One year ago last week, police determined the person who called 911 with a threat to Georgetown-Ridge Farm did so in retaliation of a dispute that happened on an xBox gaming counsel, Superintendent Jean Neal said at the time.
Police established that the caller was "not from this area and may be from another country," Neal added.