URBANA - A Champaign man who spent a good part of Christmas Eve arguing with a girlfriend is expected to be criminally charged Monday.
Raymond Dickerson, 42, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Frank Drive, allegedly made several video calls over 11 hours on Thursday to a woman during which he threatened her, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher.
The woman reported the threats to Champaign police, who could see Dickerson on at least one of the videos with a shotgun. He had threatened to kill himself and the woman, Fletcher said.
Police went to his home with a search warrant and found a shotgun and shells for it.
Dickerson was arrested about 10 p.m. Thursday and appeared in court Saturday, where Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $75,000 and ordered him to be fitted with a GPS device if he is released.
With prior convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, domestic battery, and driving under revocation, Dickerson is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He’s expected to be charged with unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and aggravated assault, Fletcher said.