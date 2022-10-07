URBANA — Urbana police discovered a major haul of drugs ranging from psilocybin mushrooms to cocaine to LSD that led to the arrest of two Ohio residents in Urbana and one in Champaign Thursday evening.
Urbana police arrested Jonathon Zorrer, 39, and Zoey Barot, 19. Both were charged Friday with three counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for possessing LSD, Ecstasy and cocaine, all Class X felonies. The amount of the drugs is large enough that if convicted, they face a sentence of six to 30 years in prison.
The arrests followed a call at 5:38 p.m. from Tatman’s Towing, 810 Perkins Road, Urbana, regarding suspicious activity involving a vehicle that was stored there.
Officers were told Zorrer had come to the business seeking personal items from the vehicle. He packed and removed three bags of suspected illegal items from the vehicle and left on foot with Barot. The pair, along with Raymond Edwards, 33, also of Ohio, were said to be on their way home from a festival in Minnesota. Edwards was later arrested by Champaign police.
Police located Barot and Zorrer a short time later in the 1600 block of North Cunningham Avenue. Officers obtained probable cause to arrest the pair for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Officers found an array of illegal substances of which Zorrer and Barot allegedly had been in possession. They included 173.52 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 323.37 grams of cocaine, 104.49 grams of cannabis, 36 Ecstasy pills, 60 grams of Ketamine and 1,148 doses of LSD.
Judge Brett Olmstead Barot’s bond at $50,000 and Zorrer’s at $25,000. Both were given permission to travel to Ohio for work. Their next court appearance is set for Nov. 8.
Champaign police later arrested Edwards, who was charged Friday with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, a Class X felony, and manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis and a look-alike substance, both of which are Class 3 felonies. The sentence for a Class 3 felony is two to five years in prison.
Olmstead set Edwards’ bond at $75,000 and allowed him to return to Ohio for work. His next court date is Oct. 28.
Urbana police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 217-384-2320 or contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com or the P3 Tips app.