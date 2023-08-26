URBANA — Three young people were arrested Friday in connection with a mugging that happened near the University of Illinois campus earlier in the week.
Isaiah Rhoads-Linzy, 18, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Duncan Road, is expected to be charged with mob action, aggravated battery and robbery for allegedly taking part, with two other juveniles, in robbing a male about 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 near Springfield Avenue and Wright Street.
The victim said he was hit from behind with a tree branch and had his backpack taken by one of three males who then ran away and fled on a Mass Transit District bus.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said UI police identified one of the alleged assailants through surveillance video and that led police to the other two. All three were interviewed Friday and arrested after admitting their involvement in the encounter.
Fletcher said two of the arrestees asserted that the victim was the attacker but were unable to account for other inconsistencies in their statements, leading police to arrest all three.
Rhoads-Linzy remained in the county jail Saturday in lieu of $10,000 bond. The other two males were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.