URBANA – Urbana police got three “ghost guns” off the street late Saturday when they arrested two men and a young woman who allegedly had them in a car in east Urbana.
All three are expected to be charged and make court appearances Monday.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 10:30 p.m., officers were alerted that there were three people with guns in a car near the intersection of Hunter Street and Austin Drive. The driver was said to be waving a gun around.
Police approached the car in front of a house in the 1100 block of Austin Drive and saw a man standing at the rear passenger door.
Police were familiar with two of the three people in or at the car from previous contacts. They said they were there to drop off a person who lived at the house they were parked in front of.
Police noticed that the female in the back seat reached down to the floorboard in front of her.
Police had her get out and on the floorboard they found a 9 mm green polymer semi-automatic pistol loaded with 13 rounds and one in the chamber. The gun had a laser sight under the barrel.
Under the driver’s seat, police found two more 9 mm polymer guns, one loaded and one not. None of the guns had serial numbers, consistent with ghost guns that are assembled with parts that can be purchased separately.
Officers also found a small set of tools that belonged to the unmarked guns and a scale in the center console.
Police arrested Randy Willis, 18, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Drive, Champaign, who had been outside the car and in the driver’s seat; Michael T. Anderson, 18, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Nelson Court, who was the front-seat passenger; and a 17-year-old Champaign girl who had been in the backseat.
In the trunk of the car police found an expired license plate, last registered to a car from Cullom. That plate had been on a car that Champaign police towed from Nathaniel Burch Drive in June 2021.
Rietz said officers also found several bags of cannabis in a backpack that Anderson was wearing. They weighed a total of just over 2 ounces. There was also a scale and $115 in the backpack. Anderson denied any knowledge of the guns and said the car belonged to Willis’s mother.
Willis admitted he had been driving but said he did not know anything about the guns either. Police found two bullets for a 9 mm gun and 14 grams of cannabis in his pants pocket.
He’s being held in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bond and has a prior juvenile adjudication for mob action stemming from a brawl at Urbana High School in 2019, Rietz said.
He also has a pending felony case from December for aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anderson has two prior juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of weapons and was just paroled on
Tuesday for a 2021 unlawful use of weapons case for which he was prosecuted as an adult. He remained in the county jail Sunday on $200,000 bond.
The 17-year-old was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.