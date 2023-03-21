URBANA — Two Champaign men wanted by authorities for drug and weapons offenses and an associate of theirs were arrested last week, allegedly in possession of three different guns they are not allowed to have.
Two of them allegedly had more than a pound of cannabis for sale.
Tyrone Fulwiley, 21, Kanye Fulwiley, 19, and Demonte Billings, 23, all remained in the county jail Tuesday on high bonds following their arrests Thursday by U.S. Marshals and Champaign police, who had been looking for the Fulwiley brothers on outstanding warrants.
A Champaign police report said authorities had information that the Fulwileys were living in the 700 block of Prestwick Point in west Champaign. Officers were on their way there when they learned that two men got in a car and left.
Police eventually stopped that car a few blocks from the apartment complex. One of the two men who got out was identified as Tyrone Fulwiley, who was wanted for a cannabis-related offense that allegedly happened in January.
The police report said he allegedly had a gun in his hand and ran into a nearby open field with several officers chasing him, both in vehicles and on foot.
He eventually fell to the ground and indicated to officers that he had thrown the gun. On Fulwiley, police found a loaded magazine for a Glock handgun. Nearby in mud, officers found a Glock handgun that had a switch on it intended to make it fire as a fully automatic handgun. Police got Fulwiley in the back of a squad car, where he allegedly tried to escape.
As police were dealing with him, other officers saw three people run from the Prestwick Point residence.
Police identified Kanye Fulwiley and Billings as two of the men who ran from the apartment. They were also pursued on foot and when caught, both were found to have guns.
Kanye Fulwiley allegedly possessed a loaded 9 mm Glock with an extended magazine which had been reported stolen. Billings was carrying a backpack that allegedly had a 9 mm gun, a 30-round magazine and a silencer.
Police later searched the apartment and found handgun ammunition, 19 ounces of suspected cannabis packaged for sale, a digital scale and evidence that the Fulwiley brothers lived there.
On Monday, the trio was arraigned by Judge Brett Olmstead.
Tyrone and Kanye Fulwiley were both charged with possession of a machine gun, a Class X felony; unlawful use of weapons by a felon; and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. If convicted of the machine gun charge, they face at least six to 30 years in prison.
Billings, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, was charged only with possession of a weapon by a felon. He is currently serving a sentence of probation for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and has a pending possession of weapon by felon case. His bond was set at $400,000.
Kanye Fulwiley, who was also wanted for possession of a machine gun in connection with a separate case from last year, is being held on a total of $1.15 million bond. Court records show he has two previous gun-related adjudications as a juvenile.
Tyrone Fulwiley is being held on $550,000 bond in two cases. He has a previous adult conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and juvenile adjudications for possession of cannabis, theft and resisting arrest.
All three men asked for probable cause hearings and are due back in court April 12.