WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three members of a Champaign family have pleaded guilty to charges brought by federal officials of kidnapping, forced labor and conspiracy charges for coercing two minors and a third victim in a years-long forced labor scheme.
Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, 34, a Guatemalan national, is the latest family member to plead guilty in the Central District of Illinois to three counts of forced labor and two counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor.
On Aug. 30, Domingo Francisco-Juan, 43, pleaded guilty to forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Codefendant Catarina Dimongo-Juan, 37, also pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to three counts of forced labor and two counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor.
The defendants face penalties of 20 years up to life in prison as well as mandatory restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any penalty after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
A release from the U.S. Department of Justice alleges the three siblings conspired to bring two minor girls from Guatemala to the U.S. to work in Domingo-Castaneda’s and Domingo-Juan’s homes in the Shadowwood Trailer Park in Champaign between December 2015 and March 2021.
The girls allegedly were forced to babysit, cook and clean their homes and also made them work in local hotels, factories and a restaurant.
According to court documents, the defendants made false promises of a better life and an education to gain the permission of the victims’ mothers for their minor daughters to travel to the United States to live with the defendants.
Domingo-Castaneda and Domingo-Juan also compelled a third victim to work in their homes, restricted their communication with their family in Guatemala and subjected them to physical, verbal and psychological abuse, among other coercive means.
Homeland Security Investigations, along with Champaign police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigated the case.
Another man connected with the family, Francisco Domingo Castaneda, 31, in June was sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually molesting a Guatemalan girl in Champaign County in 2009 when the child was 9. A jury convicted him in April of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He could have received up to 120 years in state prison.
“Human trafficking is a scourge that affects not only far-flung locales but our local communities as well,” U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris of the Central District of Illinois said. “Traffickers prey on vulnerable victims — including children — bringing them to the United States and entangling them in forced labor schemes.”
He said the Central District of Illinois is committed to prosecuting the crimes and asks community members who are aware of any signs of such exploitation to pass that information on to law enforcement.
Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.