URBANA — Three people have been charged with weapons offenses in connection with guns found in a car in Rantoul last week.
A Rantoul police report said a probation officer was tracking Jamal Carter, 24, who listed an address in the 1500 block of West Charles Street, Champaign, because he was wanted on warrants and because the battery on his ankle bracelet monitor, which Carter was wearing in connection with a violation of an order of protection case, was low.
Tracking him to Rantoul on April 13, police found Carter and two others in a vehicle at a grocery store.
When Carter was arrested, police found a handgun magazine in his pants that contained 9 mm hollow-point ammunition.
In the pocket on the back of the driver’s seat police found a loaded .380 caliber handgun and a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun.
Also in the car were Heaven Hope, 18, who also listed an address in the 1500 block of West Charles Street, and Marquis Sanders, 20, who listed an address in the 600 block of Autumn Fields, Rantoul.
Sanders and Hope were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, while Carter was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He has previous adult convictions for criminal trespass to residence and violation of bail bond, court records show.
All of them were told to be back in court May 24.