URBANA — Three people arrested late Friday for allegedly having methamphetamine and other drugs in the vehicle they were in remained in the county jail Wednesday.
Daytan L. Davis, 26, who listed an address in the 100 block of East Champaign Avenue, Rantoul, and Damion Richardson, 51, of the 300 block of East Church Street, Champaign, were both charged Monday with possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony because of the amount.
If convicted they face penalties ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison.
Taja Pope-Coleman, 34, of the 1500 block of Eater Drive, Rantoul, the front seat passenger, was charged with less serious counts of possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having about 9 grams of cocaine, about 3 grams of heroin, and fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
A report said a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy stopped the car the trio was in for an alleged traffic violation about 11:50 p.m. on Cunningham Avenue near Perkins Road in Urbana. Davis was the driver.
After a canine alerted to the presence of drugs, deputies searched and found about 18.5 grams of methamphetamine under Davis’ seat.
Other drugs were found in Pope-Coleman’s purse and in a wallet under where she was seated.
All three gave the deputy different names because they admitted they knew they were wanted in other cases, the report said.
Davis is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, Richardson on $25,000 bond and Pope-Coleman on $2,000 bond. All three had previous convictions, court records show.